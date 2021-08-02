What sensitivity Valorant players must use for playing Splitgate

Splitgate is the latest first-person shooter to come out this year after its first introduction back in 2019. The game has gotten many FPS enthusiasts excited and received 50,000 concurrent players on its beta.

Splitgate can be simply explained by calling it a mix between Halo and Portal. Players can use portals to get frags, outsmart, and outplay enemies.

Splitgate as an FPS has very unique gameplay, providing a massive arsenal of weapons and maps for gamers to play in.

Switching from one FPS game to another can be tedious sometimes because of the change of environment. Not only that, but players have to spend hours to find the correct sensitivity for themselves to fit their style.

This guide will be covering the proper sensitivity for Valorant players making a switch to Splitgate.

Splitgate sensitivity for Valorant gamers

Players who are used to Valorant’s sensitivity can have a hard time figuring out what works the best for them in Splitgate. However, estimating mouse sensitivity nowadays is much easier with online mouse sensitivity calculators.

Since Valorant is a slow-paced shooter game, it is recommended to use a higher sensitivity for playing Splitgate. The reason being that the latter is a fast-paced shooter that is heavily based on movement, including multi-dimensional portal mechanics.

I think I'm getting good at this game @Splitgate pic.twitter.com/tqp6rCypDp — staycation (@staycationtg) July 31, 2021

Taking the AIMING.PRO sensitivity calculator as a reference for determining Splitgate’s sensitivity for average Valorant players would be a good option. Both game sensitivities differ by a 1:7.5 ratio.

By simply multiplying Valorant’s sensitivity with 7.367413, players can get their Splitgate sensitivity. It is to be noted that the game runs at a 90-degree FOV.

Splitgate is a reasonably new game, so the calculation values can change in the future. However, players can use these values to get a close approximation of their sensitivity in this game for now.

