Valorant Conquerors Championship: Does the tournament being held in Mumbai server jeopardize the competitive integrity for other regions?

Valorant was made with the mindset of it being a competitive shooter as the base. Within a matter of months since its release, it has managed to get itself a fully grown active esports scene.

Valorant esports kicked off with the hosting of local esports tournaments like every other game. Later, Riot Games hosted their first Valorant tournament called “First Strike” to create a foundation for their very own esports ecosystem.

Riot Games currently hosts a tournament series called Valorant Champions Tour or VCT which is a year-long competition with three levels.

All the levels that make up the VCT are as follows:

Valorant Challengers - Regional qualifiers for Valorant Masters

Valorant Masters - International mid-season tournament (divided into three stages)

Valorant Champions - Annual world championship

The Valorant Conqueror Championship issue

Teams at the top of the Circuit Point Standing in their region will directly qualify for the Championship.

Teams that are in the middle places have to qualify for it by competing in Last Chance Qualifiers (North and South America, EMEA, Asia). South Asian teams can qualify directly for the Last Chance Qualifiers of Asia via Valorant Conquerors Championship or VCC.

In a recent Reddit post, a user named “mudassirarafat” brought an issue regarding the VCC into the limelight. The issue surrounds the problem of ping disparity between teams trying to qualify for VCC regional qualifiers.

The qualifiers hosted by NODWIN Gaming will be hosted on the Mumbai Servers. As a result, teams playing from India can get ping as low as 15ms, leaving teams from other regions with a much higher ping at a disadvantage .

To keep the qualifiers fair and square for everyone, the user suggested the organizers go for a middle ground. This, in turn, makes the tournament conditions almost the same for everyone participating.

The NODWIN Valorant Conquerors Championship has a prize pool of 33,000 USD, so it is important to keep the tournament equal to all.

Edited by Ashish Yadav