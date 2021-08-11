The best controller settings for Splitgate

Splitgate is garnering the attention of many players looking for a new shooter experience, and considering the game is available on consoles right now, players may need to adjust their settings for the best results.

Players should keep in mind before looking at the controller settings that are intended to be guidelines. Though some settings can be universally considered great, there will always be small adjustments that feel better to one player than they do to another, and readers are encouraged to tweak the settings to their taste.

With that said, new players may benefit from using a good starting point rather than tweaking the settings from scratch. Below players can find the best sensitivity option ranges to start out in Splitgate, and which button combination may be the most useful.

Splitgate controller button and sensistivity settings

Console players who are used to games like Call of Duty may be used to changing up the button layout to some degree. Especially as the game has increased in speed and buttons need to be moved around for optimal gameplay.

Although Splitgate does have similarities to past games, especially Halo which many console players are used to, the best option for now is the default button layout on the controller. Considering the melding of portals and weapons, the developers have made the default option the best version for players to utilize.

However, that could change over time, or depending on the player's hand placement. One of the best changes, if needed, can pertain to the crouch and the melee placement. Melee can be moved to the B/Circle button, while crouch goes to RS/R3 on the stick. It gives the usual tactical placement players use in other games.

As for the sensitivity on the controller, there are a bunch of settings that players can begin with until they are ready to make finer adjustments later on.

Splitgate controller sensitivity and stick settings

Invert Look: Off

Vibration: On/Off (up to the player)

Horizontal Sensitivity: 6-7

Vertical Sensitivity: 6-7 (same as horizontal)

Acceleration Sensitivity: 4-5

Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.8

Inner Deadzone: 0.12

Outer Deadzone: 0.1

Splitgate is a free-to-play game that already has a ton of content and potential for players to look forward to. The game is also already cross-platform ready, which means controllers will be prevalent across all systems, regardless of the peripherals that players choose. Over time, the best settings in Splitgate may also change as players gain a deeper understanding of the game mechanics.

Edited by Siddharth Satish