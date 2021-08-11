How to check queue times for Splitgate

Splitgate is the newest sensation in gaming, which unfortunately leads to extremely long queue times for players.

The fast-paced multiplayer game resembles Halo, with a mix of Portal. There are portals that allow players to move from one point to another, coupled with incredible gun play reminiscent of the early Xbox days.

Despite existing for a while, Splitgate has only recently experienced a hike in its popularity. This caused massive backups for the servers.

While the developers are doing their best to give everyone a chance to play, patience has become paramount.

Splitgate: How to check queue times

Image via 1047 Games

Some Splitgate users have had to wait hours before being allowed to connect to the game. Not everyone has that much time, which is why some players give up on the title.

🎊We're currently at all-time peak concurrent users with estimated queue times of <2 minutes!



Thank you all for your continued support as we continue to scale. It's not an easy task, but our team is making great progress and will keep working hard to improve YOUR experience.❤️ — Splitgate (@Splitgate) August 6, 2021

Thankfully, a patch just came out that increased capacity and stability for the Splitgate servers. Queue times have shortened drastically and only seem to be lowering as the days go by.

Players can always check out the official Splitgate Twitter page. The developers at 1047 Games have been providing constant updates on server improvements and queue time changes.

At this point, there is no actual countdown for queueing in Splitgate itself. Players can't see how long they have to wait to enter the game. Instead, they can venture out and get more frequent updates on the Splitgate Discord channel.

Another server capacity improvement

Another all-time peak

ZERO queue (...for now)

😎 pic.twitter.com/ZitbLkeMyZ — Splitgate (@Splitgate) August 8, 2021

At the top of the channel is the Splitgate server queue time. This is a rough estimate of how long the average player is waiting and can always change depending on whether they are trying to enter within peak hours or not.

Players can look for more server capacity updates as Splitgate's journey continues. The game is truly a fun, new, and exciting first-person shooter experience and 1047 Games is doing a wonderful job addressing any and all issues that players may have.

