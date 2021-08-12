Is Splitgate going to be cross progression?

Splitgate has already proven to be a fantastic mix of Halo and Portal that players are quickly flocking to, and crossplay has already been implemented for all platforms where the game is available. However, crossplay and cross progression are two different things, and just because one is implemented doesn't mean the other is.

The point of cross progression is to save progress despite the platform players' use. This means that a player can play Splitgate on PC, and if they wanted to play on PlayStation with the same account, all of their progress on PC would be saved. It makes swapping platforms far easier if the situation arises.

Unfortunately, cross progression is not available for Splitgate in the current beta, and it may not appear for a while. Players should be careful of the platform they choose, as they can't swap platforms for a while just to be safe. But there is some good news to go along.

In a stream Q&A for Splitgate's crossplay, Ian Proulx, who is one of the founders of 1047 Games, discussed the idea of cross progression. He mentioned that Splitgate does not have cross progression yet, but the team certainly wanted to add that feature as soon as they could. It's safe to say cross progression will be available in a future update for the FPS.

Which platforms is Splitgate available on that could utilize cross progression

There are a couple of major draws that Splitgate has, which have already brought plenty of players in, aside from the gameplay. One is the free-to-play aspect of the FPS game, which is always a plus for gaining new players. The other draw is the crossplay features which players can take full advantage of.

Crossplay allows players from different platforms, like PC or Xbox, to play with each other in the same games. It has been an increasingly popular feature that is now in Splitgate as well, but not every platform is on the list.

So far, the platforms that Splitgate is available on are PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. All of the platforms were brought into the fold on July 27, 2021. However, the Nintendo Switch has been left out of the group of platforms until further notice.

Based on responses about the Nintendo Switch so far, there are no current plans for Splitgate on Nintendo Switch.

Edited by Shaheen Banu