10 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for PS5

Minecraft seeds change the world structure and the features of the world itself. The recent 1.18 update has had the biggest impact ever on the world generation in Minecraft compared to changes in other versions, with the release of the Caves and Cliffs update.

For those looking to check out some amazing seeds that are valid for PS5 on update 1.18, this article will show 10 of the best choices. All of these seeds are specifically tested to be compatible with PS5 but might work on other Bedrock edition platforms as well.

Top 10 Minecraft 1.18 seeds that PS5 players should try out

10) Multi-biome spawn

Seed: 79067

This seed features a lot of biomes (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed is a great spawn point, allowing easy access to tons of biomes as everything is in close vicinity, making it a great choice for Minecraft survival servers.

This seed features tons of incredible views and spectacles. This seed includes a jungle biome, a mesa biome, a mountain biome, and even a mushroom island biome right nearby.

9) Island cliff and lush caves

Seed: 816802188

This seed contains unique cliffs that will make a great base (Image via Mojang)

This seed contains island cliffs with frozen peaks that do not normally generate on the ocean, so this is very peculiar to see. This island is a very crazy site due to it being incredibly secluded, it's not every day one sees an island so large in the middle of the ocean.

8) Stronghold village surrounded by mountains

Seed: -1624341177

The snowy village looks amazing in this seed (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, players are able to view a nice little village in a green area surrounded by snowy mountains. The extreme differences in biomes make for great views due to the insane contrast.

In the village, it has many easily accessible cave entrances, with a vast cave system underneath that players can use to mine a lot of resources.

7) Double mansion in woodland area

Seed: -521592599

Two great mansions for players to explore (Image via Mojang)

This seed contains two mansions only 400 hundred blocks apart in a beautiful woodland area. Both mansions have incredible views of the ocean, and one has an exposed lush cave right underneath it. This seed is great for those who want some easy loot without too much work.

6) Mountain in the clouds

Seed: -969535336

This seed has a very esthetic vibe to it (Image via Mojang)

This seed contains a very oddly generated mountain, which makes it incredibly difficult to ascend. This mountain puts you at cloud height to look out over the savannah biomes below. The Savannah Biome surrounding this mountain gives it a very interesting look. This seed is amazing for mountain lovers.

5) Crazy rectangular mountains

Seed: -549208177

The jagged peaks make for a nice contrast to regular seeds (Image via Mojang)

Next up on the list, one is able to view a weirdly symmetrical rectangle-like mountain shape surrounding a wooded area. These mountain ranges are incredibly beautiful due to the great shape they take on.

The mountains also contain tons of iron, coal, and emeralds that are very visible and easy for the taking.

4) Beautiful lush cave

Seed: -1429322363

Lush cave worlds are beautiful to explore (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the biggest lush caves, containing not one but two mineshafts. The combination of lava, waterfalls, and multiple cave levels is just an incredible sight to see.

A player could make an entire lush civilization in this cave,. For those players who love building, this cave would be a great place to completely transform.

3) Windswept village island

Seed: -960582422

This village looks spectacular (Image via Mojang)

This is the most amazing windswept island village, part of the village just defies gravity, hanging over nothing. It is a huge island, housing tons of villagers, spread out across the whole island in Minecraft.

This is a very amazing seed, and is definitely an interesting location for a village to be located in. Since very few seeds have such unique locations, players should definitely try this seed out.

2) Incredible windswept bamboo seed

Seed: 1686559000

The gravity-defying bamboos look great (Image via Mojang)

In this Minecraft seed, players are able to view an incredible windswept bamboo area, with tons of amazing floating islands and insanely cool waterfalls spread out around the whole place.

This biome is a completely different look compared to most biomes, with tons of unexplainable world structures.

1) Lake in the middle of a gigantic crater

Seed: 8624896

A crater that player can build on (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed spawns a player at the foot of a large mountain. If a player chooses to climb this mountain, they will be presented with an incredible view. A large lake nestled in the hollow of a crater.

Players can take a look around a bit, and quickly find one of the three nearby villages and maybe even come across a raider outpost.

