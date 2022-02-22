5 best villages in Minecraft 1.18

Generated structures created throughout Minecraft's Overworld, villages appear in different capacities and are composed of different blocks depending on the biome they generate in.

Since there's a substantial variety between villages in Minecraft, some may be better for players than others. Overall, villages generate in six biomes in Java Edition and eight in Bedrock Edition. Villages are populated by most of the same inhabitants, including the likes of villagers, iron golems, cats, livestock, and occasionally the Wandering Trader. However, depending on the village's location, the villagers may be dressed in different attire.

Best villages with regards to utility in Minecraft

5) Plains villages

Plains villages are typically very average (Image via Digital Trends)

Although they're helpful, plains villages in Minecraft don't have much that makes them stand out compared to their counterparts in other biomes. They have a wider range of available flowers, which can be useful for dying certain items, but it's not difficult to find these flowers throughout a plains biome.

Mossy cobblestone is also available in plains villages, but it can be found in many other structures including jungle temples, meaning these blocks aren't exactly exclusive to plains villages.

4) Snowy villages

Snowy biome villages house blocks like blue and packed ice (Image via Gadget Blog)

A step up from plains villages, but not by a huge degree, snowy biome villages can be a good early source of a few different blocks. In addition to the standard blocks offered by other villages, snowy biomes allow early collection of blue and packed ice blocks, as well as lantern blocks.

Snow blocks can be harvested almost everywhere in the biome including the village, and stripped spruce wood is plentiful as it makes up the many homes in the village. Diorite blocks can also be mined in snowy villages, although it is plentifully found under the surface, much like granite and andesite.

3) Savanna villages

Savanna villages possess many unique blocks (Image via Minecraft Seed HQ)

An excellent early-game source of acacia wood and terracotta, savanna villages possess many blocks that can't be found in other villages. One of the most notable of these blocks include melons, which are occasionally farmed within savanna villages.

Terracotta blocks in different colors, including glazed varieties, can be found throughout these villages. Players can even locate wall banners, saving them the need to use early sticks and wool resources. However, these banners only come in brown, but in Bedrock and Education Editions they can be bleached and re-dyed if needed.

2) Desert villages

Desert villages possess cacti and variants of terracotta (Image via Minecraft Seeds)

Although desert villages may seem desolate, they have more than a few blocks that give them a utility advantage over other villages. The most notable of these blocks are cactus blocks, which can be used in many different farms and can also be used to craft dyes.

Speaking of dyes, players may also find multiple variations of glazed terracotta blocks as well as standard and lime terracotta. Even a sea pickle or two can be found depending on the village's generation, which can be a helpful light source when exploring underwater.

1) Taiga villages

A taiga village nestled in a spruce forest (Image via Minecraft Seed HQ)

Sporting campfires, pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, and sweet berries, taiga villages possess many amenities not found in other villages. Furthermore, Minecraft players can even occasionally find armor stands with free iron helms or chestplates, providing free armor. This can be especially helpful for new players who haven't yet mined a substantial amount of iron in order to create their armor.

Pumpkins allow for the early creation of pumpkin pie if players desire, and jack-o-lanterns are a solid light source when compared to standard torches. Taiga villages are all-around excellent locations for loot and blocks, especially for Minecraft players who are just starting out in a new world.

