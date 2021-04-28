5 best Minecraft seeds for plains biome

Plains are one of the most useful biomes in Minecraft for many reasons. Firstly, they are one of the few biomes where horses can spawn and provide a flat area for players to build on.

Due to these features, many players want to spawn in a plains biome upon world generation. This can be done using the seeds below.

What are the best Minecraft seeds for plains biome?

#5 - 120 (Java Edition)

The spawn of seed 120 has a desert village in the distance (Image via Minecraft)

The seed "120" is fantastic for players looking for the plains biome.

Upon world generation, they will spawn on the edge of a desert and plains biome. To the north is a desert village, and to the south is a plains village.

If players are lucky, they can find horses immediately!

#4 - 8634 (Bedrock Edition)

The spawn of seed 8634, where village can be seen in the distance (Image via digminecraft)

In this superb seed, Bedrock Edition players will spawn on an island with a turtle!

If they decide to cross the river, they will enter a plains biome with a village nearby. Additionally, a forest biome is close by for stocking up on wood.

#3 - 800061 (Java Edition)

The spawn of seed 400061, with tons of animals nearby for food (Image via Minecraft)

Upon spawn in seed 800061, players will be greeted by tons of animals that they can kill for food.

They will spawn on the edge of a desert and plains biome. If players travel south, they will discover a herd of horses and eventually a Savanna biome.

#2 - 9026 (Java Edition)

The spawn of seed 9026, where wolves can be seen in the distance (Image via Minecraft)

While this amazing seed doesn't spawn players directly in a plains biome, it is very close by.

Upon spawning, users will be right next to a pack of wolves, and they can be tamed after players acquire some bones during the first night. If players travel north, they will need to cross a river to discover the plains biome.

#1 - 6382 (Bedrock Edition)

The spawn of seed 6382, with a ruined portal found close by (Image via digminecraft)

This seed will provide Bedrock Edition players with a great start!

Upon spawning, they will find themselves in a plains biome surrounded by extreme hills. Players will also discover a forest biome nearby, in which they can find a ruined portal.

