Top 5 uses of ice in Minecraft

Ice is a translucent block that has many uses in the Minecraft world.

Minecraft ice is generated in snowy biomes as part of lakes and rivers as well as in ice spikes and igloos. Ice can only be gathered using pickaxes enchanted with silk touch and will melt if placed in a warm biome and/or in a space with plenty of light (exceptions to this rule are packed and blue ice).

What are the best uses of ice in Minecraft?

#5. Crafting Packed Ice

A crafting recipe for packed ice (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft ice can be used to craft packed ice.

Packed ice can, in turn, be used as a crafting ingredient or placed under a noteblock to generate chime sounds. It can be used to craft blue ice, which yields the greatest speed among all ice.

When trading with villagers, players have a 1/6 chance of getting packed ice for three emeralds. This, of course, is not worth it if a player lives in a snowy biome or near one. However, this trade can be considered if a player is in a desert and is surrounded by biomes with hot climates.

#4. Ice Bomb (Bedrock and Education Editions)

Advertisement

Used to freeze water, ice bombs can be crafted using four sodium acetate in Minecraft. They can't deal damage to other entities when thrown and explode on all surfaces but air.

When thrown into water, ice bombs form a 3x3x3 cube of ice. This can be used to contain mobs that are water-bound or to create a platform to jump on if the player doesn't wish to swim.

#3. Ice as a water source

Block of ice prior to being broken (Image via Minecraft)

A Minecraft player can place down ice wherever they intend to run water and either break it or wait for it to melt.

Advertisement

If it's contained, it won't run. However, if the space is open, the ice will be replaced by a source block, and the water will sprawl.

Running water after ice block is broken (Image via Minecraft)

Water is also used in brewing, which produces potions when other ingredients are added to the mix.

#2. Speedy walkway made of ice

Ice can help players travel faster in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Ice can be placed down as a path for travel if a Minecraft player needs to get somewhere quickly on a regular basis.

When a player walks on the ice, they might notice some slide but no real added speed. However, if a player jumps and sprints on the ice, they can move more quickly than on other blocks.

#1. A racetrack

Advertisement

Racing fans might want to consider building a racetrack out of ice.

Ice is a slick block. All items, aside from minecarts, slide on it. Minecraft players usually race in boats, which most closely resemble cars in this scenario. Racetracks can be built in all three dimensions, depending on the ice used. They can serve as a source of fun or as a speedy transport system.

Regular ice will melt if it's too bright and/or not in a cold biome. If a player is in a cold biome, normal ice is great for bends and turns because the player won't lose control when drifting.

Packed ice won't melt in the light, which makes it easier to work with in various biomes. Furthermore, a boat navigating on ice can reach a top speed of 40 m/s - an amazing rate.

In Java Edition, adding blue ice can greatly increase the speed, as it can top 75 m/s in Minecraft. Blue ice also won't melt in light.