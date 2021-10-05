Top 5 uses of melons in Minecraft

Minecraft has quite a few different items that players can eat to maintain their hunger levels. Eating is vital because if their hunger levels fall below a certain amount, the player will start taking damage.

Melons can be used in a few different ways. One of the sources of their seeds is loot chests generated in dungeons, mineshafts, and woodland mansions.

Uses of melons in Minecraft

5) Food

Melon slices can be eaten (Image via Minecraft)

The player can eat melon slices, and each slice will restore 2 hunger points (1 drumstick in the game) and 1.2 hunger saturation. If the player is growing them for eating, they need to grow a lot as it does not restore many hunger points.

4) Composting

Maximum level composter (Image via Minecraft)

Composting is a feature using which players can turn a few food items into bone meals using a composter. They need to press the use button while aiming at the composter with the food item in their hand to do this. Once the composter has reached level seven, bone meals can be collected from it.

Melon blocks have a 65% chance that they will raise the level of compost by one. Their slices have a 50% chance of doing the same. It is recommended that players use melon slices for composting instead of melon blocks. They will overall be a lot more efficient compared to the melon blocks.

3) Crafting

Crafting recipe for glistering melon slices (Image via Minecraft)

Melon slices can be used to craft seeds, glistering melon slices, and melon blocks. The primary reason for crafting melon blocks is to manage the player's inventory better. To craft glistering melon slices, players will also need gold nuggets.

2) Trading

A farmer (Image via Minecraft)

Trading is a fantastic feature that lets the player exchange items with villagers with occupations. An unemployed villager who is not a nitwit can be made a trader by placing a job site block like a composter.

When a farmer villager is leveled up to journeyman (level 3), it will offer an emerald in exchange for four melons.

1) Growing more melons

Growing a melon (Image via Minecraft)

If the player already has melons, obtaining melon seeds is easy as they can be crafted using melon slices. Those seeds can be used to grow more melons on farmland blocks.

Melons grow slightly differently compared to a few other crops like wheat and potato. When placed, their stems will appear on the farmland, and the melon will grow on an adjacent dirt block.

