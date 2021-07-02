What are glistering melons used for in Minecraft?

Minecraft Glistering Melons

In Minecraft, there are several different items that players can find in the game. There are a lot of different tools, armor, weapons, and food items they can utilize all around the world.

Players can choose between multiple different food items in the game as they will need food in order to survive in the world. There is a hunger bar that is at the bottom of the screen and if this bar completely runs out, players will die of starvation.

They can find food all over the Minecraft world, however, they can also plant seeds to grow their own food, find it in villager chests, kill animals for it, fish for it, and locate it in other places around the world.

Some foods can be in-editable in the game. For example, glistering melons are considered a food item in Minecraft, but it is in-editable. Players can use this food item for other reasons in the game.

In this article, players will learn what glistering melons are used for in Minecraft!

Glistering Melons in Minecraft

What they are used for

(Image via Minecraft)

Players can use glistering melons as an ingredient in a potion. Since these items cannot be eaten in the game, it can really only be used for making potions. They can make these items really easily.

Players will just need a regular melon slice and eight golden nuggets. Once the melon is crafted, players can use it as an ingredient in the potion of healing or the mundane potion.

They can also buy these items off of villagers in the game as sometimes villagers can sell three melons in trade for four emeralds.

In order for players to make a mundane potion in Minecraft they will need one glistering watermelon and a full water bottle. After acquiring both of them, they need to place the two items inside a brewing stand.

In order for players to make a potion of healing, they will need to place a glistering melon and an awkward potion inside of a brewing stand.

