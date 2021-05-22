5 best uses of bamboo in Minecraft

Announced during MINECON Earth 2018, bamboo was added to the game back in 2018 as part of the large Minecraft 1.14 update.

Bamboo can be found most commonly inside jungles and is currently the fastest growing plant in all of Minecraft. The fastest way by which players can quickly break bamboo is with a sword or an axe.

Unfortunately, many players underestimate the usefulness of bamboo. There are indeed some pretty helpful and unique uses for the item in the game.

NOTE: This article only reflects the opinions of the writer and of course, the views of others may be different.

Top 5 best things to do with bamboo in Minecraft

#5 Infinite Furnace Fuel

Players will never have to worry about fuel for their furnaces ever again with this clever automatic furnace smelting system.

The system works such that pistons automatically detect when the bamboo grows past a certain length. Once this happens, the pistons will extend and trim the bamboo, which then gets sent to the furnace to be freshly used for fuel.

#4 Bamboo Flower Pot Decoration

Bamboo can be placed in a flower pot

Many players know about flower pots and that they can be used to display pretty flowers in a neat fashion.

What players might not know, however, is that bamboo can also be placed into these plant pots, giving a unique look that isn't matched by anything else in the game.

#3 Pandas Love Bamboo

Pandas absolutely love bamboo in Minecraft

Bamboo is a Panda's best friend. Players can feed bamboo to Pandas in order to massively speed up their growth as a baby.

Players can also feed Pandas bamboo and they will breed when there is at least 8 blocks of bamboo in a 5 block radius of said Pandas.

#2 Crafting Sticks

Players can use bamboo to craft sticks

Although many would agree that finding wood in Minecraft isn't really a challenge, it's a lesser known fact that Bamboo can actually be used instead of wood planks to craft sticks.

This handy tip could help players early on in their adventure, particularly if they happen to spawn close to a bamboo forest.

#1 Crafting Scaffolding

Bamboo is needed to craft scaffolding

Scaffolding in Minecraft is a highly useful item, in which bamboo is essential for the crafting recipe. For those unaware, scaffolding can act sort of like a ladder, allowing players to traverse vertical distances very easily.

The neat thing about scaffolding is that it can easily be broken, just by destroying the foundation block, making it much more practical than using a ladder in many cases.