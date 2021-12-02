5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for new mountains

Minecraft 1.18 is finally here, and the long-awaited second part of the Caves & Cliffs update brings lots of new features into the game. With new biomes for caves and mountains, as well as updated world generation rules, Minecraft players have a ton of new content to explore.

Using a custom world seed can help players discover these new biomes quickly. Minecraft seeds control how a world generates in-game and are a fun and reliable way for players to locate features such as biomes and resources.

Here's a list of five seeds to help players get started with Caves & Cliffs Part 2.

5 best Minecraft seeds for new mountains in Caves & Cliffs Part 2

5) Snowy slopes (4383755911485894549)

An image of a snowy peaks and mega taiga biome in Minecraft. (Image via u/bakeliteboi on Reddit)

Players using this seed will find themselves in a beautiful snowy slopes biome. There are several useful structures near the spawn. Players can find a ruined portal and a plains village by traveling north. There are also several other biomes nearby, including frozen peaks and a meadow.

Ruined portal coordinates: 296, ~, 72

Platform: Java Edition

4) Mountain mega taiga (-8143628666937948949)

An image of a mountainous mega taiga in Minecraft. (Image via u/StellOrange on Reddit)

This seed’s spawn starts players off in a mountainous mega taiga. From there, players can travel to a number of neighboring biomes, including a desert, meadow, and dark oak forest. There is a ruined portal and a village near spawn. Players can find these in the dark oak forest and the meadow biomes, respectively.

Platform: Java Edition

3) Jungle & stony peaks (-8540485574773389519)

A player looks over a bamboo forest and ocean in-game. (Image via u/Silvergiant22 on Reddit)

This seed’s spawn point is in a bamboo jungle biome. Here, players can find a jungle temple as well as an entrance to a large lush cave biome. There is also a stony peaks biome close to spawn. Players will find a village there, complete with an iron golem and several cats.

Jungle temple: 208, ~, 320

Village: -352, ~, 64

Platform: Java Edition

2) Mountain villagers and pillagers (8624896)

An image of a donut-shaped mountain range in Minecraft. (Image via u/Zero_CTRL on Reddit)

This seed starts players off in a birch forest biome. Players can find several newly-added biomes near this spawn point, including a jagged peaks, meadow, and old growth birch forest biome.

These biomes are far from the only things this seed has to offer. Players can find several villages in close proximity to spawn. There's also a pillager outpost, though, so be cautious.

Pillager outpost coordinates: -488, ~, -392

Platform: Java & Bedrock Edition

1) Cliffs & Stony Peaks (888476504)

A player overlooks a stony peaks biome in Minecraft. (Image via u/ahijjawi on Reddit)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a stony peaks biome. Players can access a nearby ocean by traveling south, where they’ll find a massive mountain cliff.

There’s also a savanna village at the base of one mountain. Players can find a ruined portal within rendering distance of this village.

Savannah village coordinates: -100, ~, 200

Platform: Bedrock Edition

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi