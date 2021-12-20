5 best Minecraft Dungeons features players should know about

Minecraft Dungeons, a hack-and-slash RPG spinoff of the world's most popular sandbox game, has a lot to offer players that may not have given it a shot yet.

Playing in a similar way to games such as the Diablo series or Path of Exile, Minecraft Dungeons takes the popularity of hack-and-slash combat and combines it with the lovable art and universe of Minecraft. Heroes delve into different regions of game's world at varying difficulties and battle for the promise of loot and experience. For those who haven't yet played Minecraft Dungeons, there's a few features that may bring them around.

What are some great features in the RPG spin-off Minecraft Dungeons?

5) Procedurally generated zones

Like many ARPGs, Minecraft Dungeons' areas don't possess set layouts (Image via Mojang)

Due to the use of procedural generation, Minecraft Dungeons heroes can enter the same level many times without having the same experience. The area's layout and its points of interest are re-rolled every time players enter, ensuring a significant amount of replay value and keeps a zone from getting stale. This is par for the course in many action RPGs, but performs well for Minecraft Dungeons too.

4) Multiple difficulty settings increase the challenges/rewards

Staying safe is vital when encountering the increased difficulties of Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Dungeons players who have beaten the Arch-Illager on standard difficulty still have plenty of trials ahead if they dare to continue on thanks to multiple difficulty modes and different grades of difficulty scaling for each. Enemies hit harder, have more health, and are generally more difficult to deal with, including bosses.

Players will need their best build in order to reap the sweet rewards of higher difficulty levels, which are substantially higher than rewards from a first playthrough on standard difficulty.

3) Multiplayer support

Delving into dungeons is even more fun with friends (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to Minecraft Dungeons' support for local and online four-player co-op gameplay, players can bring their friends into the dungeons alongside them to help them defeat enemies and complete challenges.

The game even increases the enemy and reward counts in order to keep pace with the number of players currently in a session, keeping things balanced so that the game doesn't get too easy and rewards are still plentiful. Dominating Minecraft Dungeons alone is fun, but bringing along the crew is even better.

2) No class restrictions

Equipping gear is not constrained to any form of class system in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

Although many dungeon crawlers operate on a class system that dictates a character's skills and even gear, Minecraft Dungeons supports an open-ended system allowing players to equip any items they'd like. Melee, magic and ranged combat are all accessible to heroes who can freely switch between combat types to defeat enemies.

1) A solid community and consistent updates

Minecraft Dungeons is still being supported well into its game life (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft Dungeons has been out for some time, the game is still receiving support in the form of content updates. While in the past the game has received its fair share of paid DLC, more recent updates have been free and have included seasonal rewards and new locations to explore.

Also Read Article Continues below

The dungeon crawler community and Minecraft community have both also accepted the game with open arms, and there's a ton of community-curated content available like mods and build guides. It appears as though Minecraft Dungeons still has plenty left in the tank for both new and returning players.

Edited by Siddharth Satish