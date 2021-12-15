How to unlock seasonal rewards in new Minecraft Dungeons update

Minecraft Dungeons first seasonal adventure has arrived. Cloudy Climb is officially available for all platforms, Mojang has announced. Players can begin trying out new challenges, unlocking new rewards and climbing the mysterious tower.

The biggest draw for this monumental change in Minecraft Dungeons is the rewards. There are free and premium rewards available for players in the first season. Here's how they can unlock them.

Unlocking rewards in the new Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb update

Mojang announced via the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account that the highly anticipated update has finally arrived. Players can begin earning the rewards laid out for them as soon as they log into the game.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame



Learn about your first Seasonal Adventure and how to unlock even more rewards with the Adventure Pass:



☁️ Grab your trekking boots, #CloudyClimb is here! Start unlocking Seasonal Rewards like dazzling capes, colorful flairs, and entertaining emotes!Learn about your first Seasonal Adventure and how to unlock even more rewards with the Adventure Pass:☁️ redsto.ne/CloudyClimbOut… Grab your trekking boots, #CloudyClimb is here! Start unlocking Seasonal Rewards like dazzling capes, colorful flairs, and entertaining emotes! Learn about your first Seasonal Adventure and how to unlock even more rewards with the Adventure Pass:☁️ redsto.ne/CloudyClimbOut… https://t.co/As2JHAaJTY

This is what Mojang had to say about it:

"Aaah! The camp is shining, the villagers are chirping, and the tower is in full bloom. Am I mad? Well, maybe a tad, but this is just early signs of a fully normal season arriving in Minecraft Dungeons! Our first Seasonal Adventure – Cloudy Climb, is here!"

With that comes free and premium rewards. Players can unlock these rewards by simply progressing through the season. The tower serves as a vertical tier system in Minecraft Dungeons: the higher players continue to climb, the more rewards they'll unlock. Players simply have to play to unlock rewards.

Currently, there are several that are already known and as players continue playing, more will be unlocked. These were already confirmed.

Ornithologist skin

Pride skin

Seasons Cape

Ironic Dance emote

Stylish Spins emote

Axolotl emote

Healing Wind flair

Confetti flair

Sunbeam flair

Firework flair

Toucan pet

Spotted Pig pet

Baby Squid pet

This is not an all encompassing list, though. Mojang has confirmed that there are 35 free rewards available and 50 premium rewards as well. Premium rewards are for players who purchase the Adventure Pass. They'll also be able to unlock the free rewards, too.

The first season has tons of new rewards (Image via Mojang)

One thing that sets Minecraft Dungeons apart from other seasonal games is that the rewards and levels don't expire. Many games go from season to season and completely abandon everything from the previous season.

Also Read Article Continues below

In Minecraft Dungeons, the levels and rewards can be retroactively played and earned, as long as players have the Adventure Pass.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider