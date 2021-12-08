Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb update: Everything we know so far

The Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb update is a week away. After releasing the massive 1.18 update to Minecraft about a week ago, Mojang is poised to grant their other game a huge update, as well. Dungeons will be adopting a seasonal model, something many other games have done in the past.

This will be the first of many seasons for Minecraft Dungeons moving forward. There will be free rewards, a premium Adventure Pass, a new location and more. Here's everything we know about Cloudy Climb so far.

Everything we know about the Cloudy Climb update to Minecraft Dungeons

For starters, the official release date is set for December 14. That puts it exactly a week away from the time of writing. No time has been set, which potentially means that it could be released for players at midnight local time. As soon as it turns to December 14, it could become available for everyone.

This is likely the first of many seasons for Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

Another important thing that has been released ahead of Cloudy Climb is the inclusion of an Adventure Pass. This will have to be purchased, but players who do will have access to better rewards (and likely more rewards in general) than others.

That's not to say that people who don't purchase it are left out in the cold, though. There will be free rewards that anyone can earn just by playing in the first season. Mojang has confirmed these rewards thus far:

Ornithologist skin

Pride skin

Seasons Cape

Ironic Dance emote

Stylish Spins emote

Axolotl emote

Healing Wind flair

Confetti flair

Sunbeam flair

Firework flair

Toucan pet

Spotted Pig pet

Baby Squid pet

This season will focus on the tower, which is the new location central to Cloudy Climb. Players will reportedly be able to climb levels in the tower and complete new challenges and unlock new rewards each time. This will likely function as a vertical tier system: each level is harder to get to but has better rewards.

More information is likely to come out in the coming week before the update. For now, this is what is known, but it looks poised to be a huge season and a big success for Minecraft Dungeons.

