Minecraft Dungeons new update: Release date for all regions and platforms revealed

In one week, Minecraft Dungeons players worldwide will be able to enjoy the implementation of Seasonal Adventures and their first season "Cloudy Climb" on December 14, 2021.

Providing new challenges, a Battle Pass-style system offering new cosmetic rewards, and a new location that changes its layout overtime; Minecraft Dungeons heroes have plenty to dive back into this December when Cloudy Climb begins.

Not only this, but the implementation of Seasonal Adventures shows that Cloudy Climb is only the beginning, as multiple seasons of these adventures are in the pipeline according to the game's development team. Present and future, there's plenty of content to enjoy in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons: What to expect from Cloudy Climb

The Tower is a new location with multiple floors and a periodically changing layout (Image via Mojang)

As the first Seasonal Adventure slated for Minecraft Dungeons, Cloudy Climb is set to bring many different rewards and challenges all centered around its own theme. Cosmetics and other rewards unlocked during this season are exclusive according to the devs, so heroes will want to secure them before they're lost in subsequent seasons. Although the story of Minecraft Dungeons will remain the same, players will be able to revisit familiar areas with different objectives in mind thanks to the new Adventure Pass.

The Adventure Pass, taking on the Battle Pass-like structure of other games such as Fortnite, allows heroes to accrue Adventure Points to unlock tiered rewards. Among these rewards are many new cosmetic items such as non-combat pets, capes, emotes, and flairs. Minecraft Dungeons already had more than a few ways to customize a hero and make them stand out, and it appears that Seasonal Adventures and the Adventure Pass will build on this further.

The central, titular aspect to the first Seasonal Adventure in Minecraft Dungeons will be the new Tower location. Accessible to players via the camp, the Tower is a multi-floored structure consisting of multiple challenging enemy and area placements. With a grand total of 32 floors, heroes will have to persevere to reach the top. However, there are more than a few rewards along the way, and players will reap more than their share as they climb the dangerous floors of this new location.

All of this content will be available to players worldwide on December 14 on all platforms where the game can be found. For new or veteran players alike, this is a great time to dive back into Minecraft Dungeons.

