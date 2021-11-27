The tower in Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb: What we know so far

Minecraft Dungeons announced their first seasonal adventure, Cloudy Climb. The popular dungeon crawler is entering the world of season-based games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. There will be tons of free rewards and new places for players to explore. Premium rewards will be available to Adventure Pass purchasers.

One of the new locations that players will be able to explore is the tower. The tower will be the location that players will be visiting during the first of the seasonal adventures in Minecraft Dungeons. Here's what players need to know about it.

The Tower: All you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons newest location

The tower is a brand new location in Minecraft Dungeons. Here's what Mojang had to say about their newest location:

"Prove your worth by climbing the Tower—a mysterious and replayable structure that puts your skill to the test through several floors of challenging content. Are you strong enough to reach the top?"

The tower will be the main selling point for Minecraft Dungeons. This season will task players with overcoming obstacles to climb the mysterious tower. The tower will reportedly be filled with tons of new rewards.

The tower has been teased in a few trailers thus far (Image via Mojang)

Surviving battles and climbing higher will continue to award players new cosmetic items including pets, emotes and flairs. Each level of the tower seems to give players difficult battles that should be a challenge for most players. The new levels will more than likely be the most popular during the season.

Little else is known about the tower, but the following rewards are reportedly going to be available:

Ornithologist skin

Pride skin

Seasons Cape

Ironic Dance emote

Stylish Spins emote

Axolotl emote

Healing Wind flair

Confetti flair

Sunbeam flair

Toucan pet

Spotted Pig pet

Baby Squid pet

There will more than likely be more than just those available, but these will be among the rewards players can get for continuing to climb the tower. Cloudy Climb will hit consoles everywhere on December 14.

Edited by Rohit Mishra