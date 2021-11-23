Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb: Announced features, pets, skins and more

Minecraft Dungeons recently announced that they are making a foray into the seasonal gaming world. Many games, like Fortnite and Apex Legends, feature a season-based approach that changes aspects of the game when the current themed season ends. Minecraft Dungeons is joining them with Cloudy Climb, the first official season in the game's short history.

Cloudy Climb will be arriving in less than a month as it is scheduled for release on December 14. Players can look forward to free rewards, new gameplay features and a lot more when it officially arrives. Here's everything announced for the upcoming season of Minecraft Dungeons.

Cloudy Climb: Everything announced for the first season of Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons recently released all this information in a tweet, which has pleased fans of the popular dungeon crawler. The trailer showcases what players can expect to see in the first season of the seasonal adventures that Minecraft Dungeons is implementing.

Minecraft Dungeons' first season will feature tons of rewards, but not all of the rewards will be free. There will be a premium section, and those who purchase access to it will have the ability to earn and unlock tons of additional items. This includes emotes, flairs, capes, pets and skins. These will all be exclusive to the Adventure Pass owners.

Cloudy Climb will feature a ton of new features, skins and more. Image via Mojang

The following has officially been announced by Minecraft Dungeons:

Ornithologist skin

Pride skin

Seasons Cape

Ironic Dance emote

Stylish Spins emote

Axolotl emote

Healing Wind flair

Confetti flair

Sunbeam flair

Toucan pet

Spotted Pig pet

Baby Squid pet

These are likely just a few of the free rewards that Minecraft Dungeons players can look forward to. Several new items will likely be introduced in the coming weeks as players and Mojang ramp up for Cloudy Climb.

The additions and the Adventure Pass appear poised to be fan favorites, as this looks to be the most future-oriented update to the game. Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb will be available on December 14, 2021.

