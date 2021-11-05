How to remove enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons possesses a wide assortment of enchantments that players can affix to their weapons and armor, but the game also allows experimentation and sometimes heroes simply need to remove their enchantments and try other ones.

Certain items come with built-in enchantments, but many others are invested into with enchantment points that are provided to heroes when they level up in Minecraft Dungeons. However, getting them back can be tricky. Players shouldn't be too worried when they're first starting out, but veteran high-level players should be more tactful with their enchantment point use, as reclaiming them or removing enchantments from gear can set a player back somewhat.

Enchanting in Minecraft Dungeons: Reclaiming enchantment points and removing enchantments from gear

Enchanting can be fun in Minecraft Dungeons, but it can occasionally require planning (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft Dungeons, weapons and armor can have up to three total enchantment slots. Heroes can then invest their enchantment points into enchantments placed on their gear to increase their effect. However, once these points are spent, players will have to use the salvage system to reclaim them. They must unequip the gear and then select it for salvaging, which will return their enchantment points and provide them with an emerald bonus, but it will destroy the item in the process. This should be kept in mind before investing enchantment points into a piece of gear.

Removing enchantments from a weapon specifically without investing or reclaiming enchantment points is possible, but likely not economically efficient in Minecraft Dungeons. If heroes possess identical weapons, and both are at 50% durability or less, it is possible to go to the work bench and combine the damaged arms together into a new weapon. Doing so will set the weapon back to its base form and remove any and all enchantments. The weapon will be returned to its base level, and heroes can then apply all new enchantments to it if they'd like. This method isn't as destructive as salvaging, but it additionally removes a significant amount of power from a weapon in the interest of re-applying enchantments.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At the end of the day, it all comes down to player choice in Minecraft Dungeons. Some heroes may think that the inherent risk in salvaging or combining gear is worth being able to customize additional items. With players receiving so much loot and many new enchantments on their adventures, enchantment points are finite. Using them wisely will keep heroes alive and thriving in the later stages of Minecraft Dungeons' difficulty modes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish