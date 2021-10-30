How to farm emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons

Emeralds are an extremely important item for Minecraft Dungeons players to get. They are one of the most important items in the game and can be used in a few different ways. The majority of Minecraft Dungeons players will be able to acquire them as they play the game, but there are a few ways to get them quicker and more efficiently.

Emeralds are the game's primary in-game currency, but they can't be purchased with real money as in many other games. The only way to get emeralds is through gameplay, but there are ways to circumvent the process in Minecraft Dungeons. Here's how.

Saladin Ahmed @saladinahmed I was playing minecraft dungeons with my kids and because even writers with advanced degrees slip into childhood verbal habits sometimes I offhandedly said 'them emeralds' and my 10-year-old son very patiently explained 'it's THOSE emeralds' I was playing minecraft dungeons with my kids and because even writers with advanced degrees slip into childhood verbal habits sometimes I offhandedly said 'them emeralds' and my 10-year-old son very patiently explained 'it's THOSE emeralds' https://t.co/G18szjAJki

Farming emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons

One of the most common ways to find emeralds in-game is to find the emerald chests located around the camp between each mission, which will have 50 emeralds each. They're not easy to find, but they're the best way to get emeralds without putting in much effort.

One of the best ways to safely get a lot of emeralds is to find an easier level and play it over and over again. Players can get emeralds from killing enemy mobs, and there are sometimes chests inside these levels. Players can play through the level, acquire the emeralds and then repeat the process.

This may be tedious, but it is currently the best way to farm emeralds. Additionally, each level will have weapons and armor, which can be salvaged for emeralds. Players can do the same by repeatedly playing through levels and acquiring both emeralds and items. They can then turn those items into emeralds to increase their profits.

There are also enchantments, like Prospector, that can increase the number of emeralds acquired. The Diamond Pickaxe also has a unique ability to increase the emeralds found.

Prospector will increase the amount of emeralds found in a level (Image via Mojang)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Emeralds are used to purchase items from Luxury Merchant, Village Merchant, Blacksmith Merchant, and Mystery Merchant. The only Merchant that uses anything different is the Piglin Merchant (Flames of the Nether DLC), who takes gold instead. Otherwise, emeralds are the only way to purchase items in Minecraft Dungeons, so farming them is very important.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi