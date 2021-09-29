How to get emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons 

Emeralds are an important item in Minecraft Dungeons. They have many uses and can be acquired fairly easily. Most Minecraft Dungeons players will be able to acquire them passively throughout the game, but there are ways to get them quicker and more efficiently.

Emeralds are the game's primary in-game currency, but they can't be purchased with real money. They can only be acquired through gameplay. Here are all the ways to do that.

Getting emeralds in Minecraft Dungeons

Emeralds can be acquired in several different ways. They're fairly common, but they're also quite useful, so players want to find as many as they can.

Players can find emerald chests located around the camp between each mission, each containing 50 emeralds. These will be hidden, though, but are well worth the effort to find them.

Players can also (sometimes) get emeralds when killing enemies, though it's not as common. Players also get Emeralds when salvaging any unwanted pieces of armor, weapons, etc, which is arguably the best use of older, unused items. Ancient Hunts use similar items, but getting emeralds is much safer.

Additionally, players can replay missions over and over to farm for emeralds. This can be done on any difficulty. This is the best way to rack up lots of emeralds quickly.

Emeralds have a ton of uses, but just like in Minecraft, their primary use is as an in-game currency. They can be used in the camp to purchase items from the following:

Luxury Merchant

Village Merchant

Mystery Merchant

They can also be used to gift items to other players with the Gift Wrapper. Upgrading items with the Blacksmith is also possible with emeralds.

Perhaps their most useful use is that they can be used to save the player from death with the Death Barter enchantment. This can give the player brief immunity in the form of the Emerald Shield effect.

