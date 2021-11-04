How to get the Whispering Spear in Minecraft Dungeons

A unique melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons, the Whispering Spear is a variant of a normal spear and has an impressive area of attack despite not having good attack speed and retaining average damage.

Finding this particular weapon can be tricky, as it will require heroes to tackle Apocalypse difficulty in most circumstances to get it to drop as a piece of loot. However, it's important to know that loot drops in Minecraft Dungeons are largely randomized, and obtaining the weapon as a drop will require some luck on the player's part as well as some determination. It should also be noted that there are other ways to obtain the spear as well.

Minecraft Dungeons: Where to obtain the Whispering Spear

Players that are hoping to save their currency in Minecraft Dungeons and obtain the Whispering Spear as a loot drop will need to battle in specific areas and on higher difficulty settings. Otherwise, the weapon isn't included in the pool of potential items that are capable of dropping for heroes. The areas and difficulties players will need to enter to have a chance of obtaining the Whispering Spear can be found below:

Creeper Woods (Apocalypse difficulty)

Underhalls (Apocalypse difficulty)

Overgrown Temple (Apocalypse difficulty)

Colossal Rampart (Apocalypse difficulty)

Nether Wastes (Daily Trials)

Broken Citadel

In addition to these areas, Minecraft Dungeons heroes can also consult the Luxury, Piglin, and Mystery merchants found at their camp after being unlocked. Though these merchants will rotate their inventories over time, they occasionally offer the spear if players don't mind paying for it. The Luxury and Mystery merchants will require emeralds for transactions, while the Piglin merchant will require gold, which is much more difficult to obtain on a regular basis.

Lastly, the Whispering Spear can be found in Minecraft Dungeons' Ancient Hunts. One specific enemy known as a Pestilent Conjurer can drop a gilded variant of four different weapons when defeated, including unique variants such as the Whispering Spear. However, the spear is far from guaranteed, as the Pestilent Conjurer is also capable of dropping heavy and scatter crossbows as well as glaives. Regardless, this mob can improve drop chances for heroes struggling to acquire the Whispering Spear from other sources.

Whispering Spear's stats in Minecraft Dungeons

Presently, the base stats for the Whispering Spear stand at a 6.6 for power, 2.2 for speed, and a solid 9.2 for attack area. Like many spears, the Whispering Spear is ideally used at range, striking enemy mobs in Minecraft Dungeons at the full length of the spear's reach in order to avoid physical damage from the mobs themselves. Additionally, the Whispering Spear is enchanted with Echo, allowing it to strike twice on occasion. This enchantment has a five second cooldown, so heroes can double strike quite frequently with the spear.

The spear, while not the best melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons, is still a great tool when it comes to kiting opponents, especially bosses.

