How to get harp crossbow in Minecraft Dungeons

The amount of weapons available in Minecraft Dungeons far exceeds that of many games, including the original Minecraft. There are several different types of weapons, classes and combinations that players can utilize to efficiently defeat a level or a boss. One of those weapons is the harp crossbow.

The harp crossbow is a unique ranged weapon in Minecraft Dungeons. Interestingly, it is a variation of the scatter crossbow. It is one of the best ranged weapons in the game, but it's not so easily obtained.

Minecraft Dungeons: Acquiring the harp crossbow

The harp crossbow can be acquired in the following levels:

Soggy Swamp

Highblock Halls

Lone Fortress (DLC)

Soul Sand Valley (DLC)

It is also available from Luxury Merchant, Piglin Merchant and Mystery Merchant. Merchants sell items for emeralds, with the exception of the Piglin Merchant, who takes gold instead. It is currently only available from one Ancient Hunt: Pestilent Conjurer.

The Pestilent Conjurer is the only Ancient Hunt that can drop a harp crossbow.(Image via Mojang)

The harp crossbow essentially has the same basic abilities as its more common variant, the scatter crossbow. However, the former has more projectiles and is much faster than the latter weapon.

The arrows of the harp crossbow are considered individually. This means that if the player has a 40% chance to shoot five arrows as opposed to one, then the average two of the arrows multiply.

Additionally, adding Multishot and other enchantments can allow Minecraft Dungeons players to fire more arrows at a time.

Count Orvian 🦇 / Toby @artorvian What's your favourite/current minecraft dungeons build? I'm currently using :

-Soul Knife

-Thief Armour

-Harp Crossbow

-Flaming Quiver

-Firework Rocket

-Firework Rocket What's your favourite/current minecraft dungeons build? I'm currently using :-Soul Knife-Thief Armour-Harp Crossbow -Flaming Quiver-Firework Rocket-Firework Rocket

Its unique abilities include:

Increased ranged damage

Increased projectiles

It can reach up to power level 108, which means it has a minimum damage of 1,147 per arrow (up to five) and a maximum damage of 1,194 per arrow (also up to five). This makes it one of the strongest ranged weapons in the game.

Additionally, since it's only available in four levels, two of which are DLC exclusive, it's fairly rare.

