Where is the Luxury Merchant in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons has several different merchants: the Blacksmith Merchant, Luxury Merchant, Mystery Merchant, Village Merchant, Gift Wrapper and Piglin Merchant (Flames of the Nether DLC). These merchants function similarly to villagers in Minecraft, with each of them selling different items for emeralds, except the Piglin Merchant, who sells for gold.

The Luxury Merchant is one of the best merchants in the game because it sells unique weapons and armor, usually among the best the game has to offer. The Luxury Merchant won't automatically be in a player's camp, though. Here's how to unlock and find him.

How to unlock and locate the Luxury Merchant in Minecraft Dungeons

The Luxury Merchant will appear in the camp after being rescued from Cacti Canyon. During this level, players will find him after the final wave but before the end of level gate. Players can also check their map, as the map will display the location as well.

The map will show players where the merchant is located (Image via Mojang)

The Luxury Merchant will then be located in the camp alongside all the other merchants that have been rescued in Minecraft Dungeons. Players can find them below the map area, where the training area used to be.

He will sell unique and rare items, meaning his shop will cost a bit more than the other merchants. To restock his wares, players can complete any mission or pay him Emeralds to do so.

The Luxury Merchant will be a more formal merchant, highlighted by his stall and pet ocelot. He wears an orange shirt with white sleeves and an orange turban with a golden base.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame Draped in finery and exuding affluence, the Luxury Merchant sells only the rarest of commodities. Swinging by this shop is guaranteed to boost your power, but empty your wallet of emeralds! Draped in finery and exuding affluence, the Luxury Merchant sells only the rarest of commodities. Swinging by this shop is guaranteed to boost your power, but empty your wallet of emeralds! https://t.co/JKWltcP879

The Luxury Merchant merchant wears brown pants with a gold buckle and sandals with golden straps. This merchant will have brown eyes, unlike other villagers. Once he is unlocked, he won't be challenging to find in the Minecraft Dungeons camp as he fits right in with other merchants.

The Luxury Merchant was added to Minecraft Dungeons in the Creeping Winter update/DLC release.

