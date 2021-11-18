Minecraft Dungeons first Seasonal Adventure announced: Release date, features, and more 

Minecraft Dungeons has officially announced their first Seasonal Adventure. These were announced about a month ago. With Seasonal Adventures, players can advance through an all-new progression system. This system will unlock new pets, flairs, emotes and skins for a player's Minecraft Dungeons avatar.

The first official Seasonal Adventure has just been announced and is titled Cloudy Climb. It's not launching immediately, but it is coming soon, so Minecraft Dungeons players need to be ready for it. Here's everything they need to know about the upcoming event.

Cloudy Climb: First Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventure announced

Cloudy Climb, which will be the first of many Seasonal Adventures in Minecraft Dungeons, received an official release date in a tweet: marking its arrival for December 14. That leaves less than a month before it officially arrives and players can begin reaping the rewards.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame



On Dec 14, aim for the skies with



On Dec 14, aim for the skies with #CloudyClimb! Learn all about Dungeons' first soaring Seasonal Adventure:

Based on the information available, it seems like Minecraft Dungeons is shifting into a season-based approach, similar to Fortnite, Apex Legends and several other popular games. This is what Mojang had to say about the upcoming change:

"Cloudy Climb will introduce new, free content that includes an all-new progression system, weekly challenges, and a looming tower that – whether you like it or not – loves to rearrange itself whenever it gets an opportunity. Typical procedurally generated tower behavior, but also the perfect place to test your skills and to acquire Adventure Points!"

Adventure Points will essentially be the form of currency used to unlock the aforementioned pets, flairs, emotes and skins. These will all be free for players, so everyone will be able to partake and enjoy the free rewards. However, there is a paid option for players who are interested in speeding up the process.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame



Coming December, reach new heights during Cloudy Climb – Dungeons’ first Seasonal Adventure!



Heroes, the adventure continues! Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons! Advance through an all-new progression system to earn pets, flairs, emotes and skins! Coming December, reach new heights during Cloudy Climb – Dungeons' first Seasonal Adventure! #CloudyClimb

The premium version will have extra rewards that are arguably better. They'll still get the free ones, but paying for the premium side will unlock more rewards and challenges. This will be in the Adventure Pass, which will also be available alongside the Seasonal Adventure, when it goes live on December 14.

There will be more Seasonal Adventures coming after Cloudy Climb. (Image via Mojang)

For more information, Minecraft Dungeons players can check the official Twitter page and official Mojang website for updates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider