How to get cosmetics in Minecraft Dungeons

Many games, including Minecraft Dungeons, have cosmetics. The term "cosmetic" refers to equipment and entities that provide no functional benefit, but are present to make things look better or replicate something. Essentially, similar to the skins in Minecraft.

Since Minecraft Dungeons doesn't have skins, and the customizable aspect comes from in-game items, the type of cosmetics available is different. Here's what cosmetics are available and how Minecraft Dungeons players can get them.

List of cosmetics and how to obtain them in Minecraft Dungeons

All available cosmetics are obtainable only by purchasing DLC packs and are equipable from the cosmetics page of the player's inventory. Cosmetics in Minecraft Dungeons include the following:

Cape

Emote

Healing Flair

Hero

Level-Up Flair

Pet

Respawn Flair

Capes are displayed on the back of a player and will rise during the player's movement. Hero capes, sinister capes, and birthday capes are the only ones currently available. Emotes are players doing dances or other movements.

Healing flairs are cosmetic effects that appear when players heals themselves. A player must choose the "hero" before playing the game. There are four heroes in Minecraft Dungeons that are deemed to be the strongest. Unlike in Minecraft, no custom heroes can be used without mods.

Leveling up results in a cosmetic effect. (Image via Mojang)

Level-Up flairs are cosmetic effects that appear when players level up. There are various options for this one. Pets are non-attackable mobs that play alongside the player, they teleport when too far away from the player and ignore other mobs. Pets are able to activate pressure plates in the level and can drop items.

Spookyu @machinedrago birthday went pretty well, got the Minecraft Dungeons hero's pass and Pokemon Sword expansion pass. Sadly it'll be a bit before I can actually play either but hey got some cosmetics in dungeons and I really like the cape plus the Fox and Parrot pet. birthday went pretty well, got the Minecraft Dungeons hero's pass and Pokemon Sword expansion pass. Sadly it'll be a bit before I can actually play either but hey got some cosmetics in dungeons and I really like the cape plus the Fox and Parrot pet.

There are 19 pets available:

Parrot

Baby chicken

Arctic fox

Baby pig

Baby goat

Baby ghast

Baby turtle

Endermite

Zombified baby pig

Fox

Duck

Golden parrot

Raven

Baby spotted pig

Dark baby goat

Ruby baby turtle

Baby glow squid

Toucan

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Finally, respawn flairs are cosmetic effects that appear whenever players respawn.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan