How to get the baby pig pet in Minecraft Dungeons

Though they won't exactly help heroes in a fight, non-combat pets are a fun customization option in Minecraft Dungeons that allows players to stand out a little more than usual.

With several pets available in Minecraft Dungeons, and more on the way thanks to the upcoming Seasonal Adventures update, it may be a little confusing as to how to unlock certain pets.

Fortunately, the baby pig is a pet available to players both old and new, as it was unlocked for all players. This was a celebratory gift for Minecraft Dungeons passing the 10 million player threshold.

Minecraft Dungeons: How to obtain other pets

Overall, there are currently nine non-combat pets available within Minecraft Dungeons. Nine additional pets have also been confirmed as part of the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards.

Information is scant on how those specific pets will be earned, but many players assume it will likely correlate with the new Battle Pass-type system that Seasonal Adventures is unveiling. As heroes accrue Adventure Points, they'll unlock rewards in a tiered fashion, and it's likely that these pet cosmetics will be part of that reward structure.

For players searching for certain non-combat pets in Minecraft Dungeons, they can find a list of the pet, their unlock requirements, and their flavor text below:

Pet Flavor Text Unlock Requirement Parrot A parrot makes a perfect companion when traveling the Overworld. Just watch your language. Included in the Jungle Awakens DLC for Minecraft Dungeons. Baby Chicken Don't take a baby chicken into combat - unless that baby chicken is really cute. Luckily, this one is. Included in Minecraft Dungeons' Hero Editon, Hero Pass, Ultimate Edition, and Ultimate DLC Bundle. Arctic Fox That's one stone-cold arctic fox. No, really - it's cold out there in the snow! Included in the Creeping Winter DLC. Baby Pig Are the squeals of delight coming from you or this adorable baby pig? Your newest pet is so cute you could eat it up! You could, but you probably shouldn't. A thank you from Minecraft Dungeons' dev team for reaching +10 million players. Baby Goat The baby goat is a perfected combination of both cuteness and head-butting skills. Included in the Howling Peaks DLC. Baby Ghast Nothing to cry about here, this baby ghast is the best pet ever. Just watch out for accidental fireballs. Included in the Flames of the Nether DLC. Baby Turtle The baby turtle is tougher than it looks. True, it doesn't look all that tough to begin with, but it's still tough! Included in the Hidden Depths DLC. Endermite This friendly creature is a long, long way from home but it sure is a charming companion. Included in the Echoing Void DLC. Zombified Baby Pig Don't let a little zombification stand in the way of friendship! Give this plucky piglet a chance (just ignore the smell). Awarded to players who participated in Minecraft Dungeons' Spookier Fall event in 2021. Fox A mischievous little pal who is ready to go on a big adventure. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Duck To be announced. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Golden Parrot The golden parrot is breathtakingly beautiful. It also isn't made of real gold. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Raven A moody bird that is popular with angsty poets. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Spotted Pig To be announced. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Dark Baby Goat The dark baby goat may seem a bit spooky, but it's a loyal friend that will stick with you through thick and thin. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Ruby Baby Turtle The ruby baby turtle is a rare sight and an adorable delight. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Baby Squid To be announced. Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards. Toucan Who has the best pet in the game? With the toucan, you can! Awarded via the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure rewards.

Once players have obtained their non-combat pet, including the baby pig, equipping it is a simple process. All heroes need to do is enter their inventory and head over to their cosmetics page. From there, heroes can equip/unequip their pets alongside a bevy of other customization options.

These options include capes as well as new customizations via Cloudy Climb, including emotes and even flairs which activate when players do things such as respawn, heal, or level up.

With so many customizations available and more on the way, standing out as a unique hero has only gotten easier. Players can equip cosmetics to their heart's content, and their Minecraft Dungeons hero will have all the fancy bells and whistles they need. Bringing along a non-combat pet can help keep a hero company in the dangerous depths of the dungeons.

It is currently unclear if more cosmetic pets will become available after Cloudy Climb's season concludes in Seasonal Adventures, but the possibility is likely quite high as the developers attempt to keep player engagement as high as possible.

