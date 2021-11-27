5 best capes in Minecraft Dungeons

There are tons of capes in Minecraft Dungeons, that players love to equip and further customize their gameplay experience. They provide no tactical advantage and are pretty much useless, save for giving the player a bit of happiness.

There are a total of eight in the game now, with three to come later in the Cloudy Climb seasonal adventures. Here are the five best in the game right now, though many of them aren't currently obtainable.

Best capes in Minecraft Dungeons

5) Red Royal Cape

This cape is simple, but elegant. The red color is great and the gold trim makes a nice addition. It's the original design of the Hero Cape, so it's not currently available in the game.

The Red Royal Cape was the original Hero's Cape. Image via Mojang

4) Hero Cape

The Hero Cape is one of the best capes in the game, and a stellar redesign of the Red Royal Cape. "A cape fit for heroes who are brave enough to face off against the Arch-Illager." This cape is available from the Hero Edition of the game, the Hero Pass, the Ultimate Edition and the Ultimate DLC Bundle.

3) Hammer Cape

Having the hammer on their back makes Minecraft Dungeons players happy. "This cape is the mark of blacksmiths and soldiers." Players who have this love the color scheme and the simplicity of the design. It is not currently available for players to obtain.

2) Iron Golem Cape

The Iron Golem is one of the most popular mobs in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, and many players love to adorn its face on their back. "The Iron Golem Cape, made to honor the mighty protectors of Villagers, now belongs to you." Unfortunately, it's not currently available, either.

1) Sinister Cape

The Sinister Cape is both the best and probably the most popular in the game. "Old and torn, this cape struggles to keep up with the wind." This cape was given as a reward for the game hitting 10 million players, so many Minecraft Dungeons players already have it.

The Sinister Cape is one of the best capes in the game. Image via Mojang

