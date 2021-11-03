How to get the Hero Cape in Minecraft Dungeons

With cosmetic items equipped to a hero's back as they make their way through Minecraft Dungeons, capes are a nice esthetic flare to have. They are obtained either via DLC downloads or participation in events, and this applies to the well-known Hero Cape as well.

The Hero Cape was originally designed as a red cape with a gold trim at the bottom, but has since been revised by adding the Minecraft Dungeons logo to the cape's center as of update 1.2.0.0. Since then, the original Hero Cape has been rebranded as the Red Royal Cape within the game files. However, the current Hero Cape is still attainable, but will require the purchase of certain DLCs in order to unlock it as a cosmetic option.

Minecraft Dungeons: Obtaining the Hero Cape

A hero sporting the Hero Cape as well as the baby chicken pet (Image via Mojang).

When it comes to obtaining the Hero Cape in Minecraft Dungeons, players originally had to download the game's Hero Pass DLC or the Hero Edition of the game itself. This would allow them to use the Hero Cape and baby chicken cosmetics when traveling through the game world. However, both of these options have since been discontinued by Mojang.

More recently, Ultimate Edition, a new version of Minecraft Dungeons, contains all current DLC expansions as well as perks such as the Hero Cape originally contained in the Hero Edition and Hero Pass.

For Minecraft Dungeons players who already have the game, the Ultimate DLC Bundle is also available, unlocking all DLC content for players that they didn't already have access to. This was a means of consolidating all of the content currently available in Minecraft Dungeons well into its game life before implementations such as Seasonal Adventures arrived.

Like with many cosmetics and non-combat pets in Minecraft Dungeons, obtaining the Hero Cape now requires players to either purchase the Ultimate Edition or its DLC bundle. According to Mojang's official site for Minecraft Dungeons, the base price of the Ultimate Edition is currently $40, with the Ultimate DLC Bundle clocking in at a cheaper price of $20 but not including the base game.

For both new and existing players hoping to obtain the Hero Cape, they'll need to purchase and download one of these options in order to unlock the cape as an available customization for their hero.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee