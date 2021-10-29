How to level up quickly in Minecraft Dungeons (2021) 

Leveling up is important in most games, and Minecraft Dungeons is no different. Minecraft's leveling up system was used as a form of in-game currency, but it's much more important in Dungeons. It provides spending points for enchantments and unlocks other items.

Doing that quickly is important to getting good at the game as it directly correlates to improving weapons and armor. Here are a few ways Minecraft Dungeons players can do it quickly.

KnightWing @KwingReviews All the grinding paid off and we were able to record our first minecraft dungeons episode for tomorrow. That took hrs to get a decent level though to tackle it. Wasn't fun either leveling up. All the grinding paid off and we were able to record our first minecraft dungeons episode for tomorrow. That took hrs to get a decent level though to tackle it. Wasn't fun either leveling up.

Blitzing through the levels in Minecraft Dungeons

The simplest way to level up in Minecraft Dungeons is to just play the game. XP can and will be passively collected and leveling up will happen naturally, though it's not the quickest method.

On the other hand, those who want to level up faster can use a few tips and tricks to accelerate the process.

Leveling up will notify players in-game. (Image via Mojang)

Here are a few of the best methods to earn XP in Minecraft Dungeons:

Kill enemies - Just like with regular Minecraft, most mobs killed will drop XP and every little bit counts when leveling up.

- Just like with regular Minecraft, most mobs killed will drop XP and every little bit counts when leveling up. Play story mode - The story is a great way to earn XP. There will be challenges and objectives to complete that will award XP, making it a faster method than other game modes.

- The story is a great way to earn XP. There will be challenges and objectives to complete that will award XP, making it a faster method than other game modes. Defeat bosses - Bosses are the biggest source of XP in Minecraft Dungeons. They're hard to kill, but definitely worth the effort.

- Bosses are the biggest source of XP in Minecraft Dungeons. They're hard to kill, but definitely worth the effort. Survive ambushes - Players will sometimes get trapped, and it's paramount to survive if only to keep playing. However, there will also be a lot of XP earned by killing the mobs. There will also be XP rewarded for making it through the ambush.

Leveling up in Minecraft Dungeons is the best way for players to make their equipment better and more powerful. It also gives enchantment points, which are primarily spent on upgrading weapons, strengthening armor or unlocking new abilities and effects.

Tatt  @zTatted Leveling up on Minecraft dungeons alone 🥺 Leveling up on Minecraft dungeons alone 🥺

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Leveling up contains untold benefits, the game gets more fun and a little bit easier each time it is accomplished.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul