Top 5 ways to easily get experience points in Minecraft

In Minecraft, experience points are a valuable resource required in everyday life. Like other games, Minecraft also has a level-up system. Players can increase their levels by collecting yellow and green-colored experience orbs.

XP levels are required as cost for many things in Minecraft. Players can spend their experience levels to get enchantments from the enchanting table, rename the name tags, repair enchanted gear on anvils, and more.

Items enchanted with mending can repair themselves by consuming experience orbs. This article shares some of the easiest ways to obtain experience points in Minecraft.

Five best ways to get experience points in Minecraft

#5 - Breeding animals

Breeding animals is one of the simplest ways to gain experience points (Image via Minecraft)

Early in the game, breeding animals is one of the simplest ways to gain experience points. Players can breed various animals by feeding them their respective food. For example, cows and sheep eat wheat, whereas chickens eat seeds and so on.

After feeding two animals, they will go into love mode and produce their baby variant. When a baby is born, it drops 1-7 experience points. Players can breed a lot of animals to get experience points quickly.

#4 - Mining ores

Many ores produce experience points when mined (Image via Minecraft)

While mining, players will come across a variety of ores. Some require smelting, whereas others can be directly mined for their mineral.

Ores like diamonds, coal, emeralds, quartz, and Redstone produce experience points when mined.

#3 - Smelting

Players can create automatic XP farms in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Smelting items in a blast furnace, smoker, or furnace produces experience points for every item cooked.

Players can use this feature to create automatic XP farms in Minecraft. They can connect a cactus farm to a furnace powered by a bamboo farm to get infinite experience points.

#2 - Villager trading

Trading any item from a villager drops experience points (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers are one of the best mobs in Minecraft. There are 15 types of villagers, and each one of them offers unique and helpful trades. Players can get a variety of resources ranging from food and building blocks to armors and weapons.

Trading any item from a villager drops experience points. This way, players can get tons of experience points in a few mins.

#1 - Mob XP farms

Almost all mobs drop experience points when killed by a player. There are many types of mob XP farms available for all kinds of players.

Some of the best mob XP farms are classic mob tower, zombie piglin farm, and endermen farm. These farms can increase XP levels from 0 to 30 in no time.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.