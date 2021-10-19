Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventures: All you need to know

Announced during the Minecraft Live 2021 stream, Seasonal Adventures are themed events that are introducing a new progression system to Minecraft Dungeons.

Providing new challenges and rewards that will change on a seasonal basis, Minecraft Dungeons' newest implementation will allow players to accrue points throughout the season as they play and unlock rewards such as pets, emotes, and cosmetics.

Similar to games such as Fortnite or Apex Legends, the new progression system will include tiers that will be unlocked as players obtain points from completing challenges.

There will be two separate tracks with their own rewards, one that is free to all players and another that is "premium," requiring a purchase using real-world money.

Minecraft Dungeons: Additional info on the Seasonal Adventures and the Tower

Earning points toward the new progression system will be open-ended, allowing players to accomplish challenges at their own discretion (Image via Mojang).

With the first season dubbed "Cloudy Climb" releasing in December, Minecraft Dungeons players will have plenty to accomplish on the way to completing their seasonal progression.

Although it is not yet clear what these challenges may constitute, Mojang has stated that being able to achieve them through various game modes is a vital goal:

"How you achieve it is up to you, whether you dive into an Ancient Hunt, solo an Apocalypse+ mission, or fight foes with friends—the ways to enjoy Seasonal Adventures are endless."

This is good news for Minecraft Dungeons' player base, as progressing through the tiers of the new seasonal rewards progression will probably be time consuming as-is, without additional constraints.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame Heroes, the adventure continues! Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons! Advance through an all-new progression system to earn pets, flairs, emotes and skins!Coming December, reach new heights during Cloudy Climb – Dungeons’ first Seasonal Adventure! #CloudyClimb Heroes, the adventure continues! Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons! Advance through an all-new progression system to earn pets, flairs, emotes and skins!Coming December, reach new heights during Cloudy Climb – Dungeons’ first Seasonal Adventure!#CloudyClimb https://t.co/VsQJXBMcxf

In addition to the new challenges and rewards, Minecraft Dungeons will be receiving a new location known as the Tower. Inside this Tower's walls, players will receive a fresh character to explore the area with. They will climb its floors and defeat hostile mobs and bosses along the way (with plenty of loot to match).

Although this may just seem like another level in the dungeon-crawler RPG, completing the Tower actually enhances players' original characters through different benefits.

Mojang has stated that these Tower challenges will rotate and have a set seed, allowing players worldwide to experience the same map.

Also Read

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame And that’s not all, we’re also bringing the mysterious Tower to Dungeons. Test yourself in this new adventure and ultimate challenge – will you reach the top?↣ redsto.ne/live And that’s not all, we’re also bringing the mysterious Tower to Dungeons. Test yourself in this new adventure and ultimate challenge – will you reach the top?↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/71GFHqnBjp

With so much coming to Minecraft Dungeons this holiday season, there is no better time to dive into the spinoff or return to it after a lapse. Players are ecstatic to experience the first of many seasons of battling foes and piling up loot.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul