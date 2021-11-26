How to get capes in Minecraft Dungeons

Who doesn't enjoy a little more of a personal touch to their Minecraft Dungeons hero? Thanks to capes and other cosmetics, players can set their avatar out from others considerably.
At the moment, there are a total of eight capes in Minecraft Dungeons, with three more sets to release when the first Seasonal Adventure season known as Cloudy Climb releases in early December.
Each cape possesses different requirements to unlock. Once the cosmetic is unlocked, heroes can equip the capes in their cosmetic menu within the inventory. This screen also allows the equipping of cosmetics such as non-combat pets, emotes, flairs, and more.
Minecraft Dungeons: How to unlock each cape
Of the total group of capes, some are no longer obtainable or have not been earnable from the beginning. However, some members of the Minecraft Dungeons community have found ways to reintroduce these cape cosmetics through the use of mods or other tools.
In the current version of Minecraft Dungeons if a player is just beginning to collect capes, only four capes are obtainable, with that number increasing to seven when the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure releases along with its Adventure Pass rewards.
Below, Minecraft Dungeons players can find a list of each cape currently in the game, obtainable or otherwise. This list is complemented by the cape's flavor text and the requirements to unlock and equip it:
Capes have existed in Minecraft Dungeons since its beta, with the initial group of capes in the game files being the iron golem, hammer, sinister, and red royal capes. A slow drip of capes was released over time and in October of 2021, the Cloudly Climb capes were alluded to for the first time.
It isn't yet clear as to how these capes will be obtainable during the Cloudy Climb season, but many members of the Minecraft Dungeons community have speculated that the rewards will be tied to the new Adventure Pass.
Operating similar to a Battle Pass, made popular in other games such as Fortnite, the Adventure Pass will see heroes in Minecraft Dungeons completing challenges both standard and time-restricted to accrue Adventure Points. These points will level up the tiers of the Adventure Pass and unlock rewards along the way like capes, but also cosmetics such as non-combat pets, emotes, flairs, and more.