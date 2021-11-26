How to get capes in Minecraft Dungeons

Who doesn't enjoy a little more of a personal touch to their Minecraft Dungeons hero? Thanks to capes and other cosmetics, players can set their avatar out from others considerably.

At the moment, there are a total of eight capes in Minecraft Dungeons, with three more sets to release when the first Seasonal Adventure season known as Cloudy Climb releases in early December.

Each cape possesses different requirements to unlock. Once the cosmetic is unlocked, heroes can equip the capes in their cosmetic menu within the inventory. This screen also allows the equipping of cosmetics such as non-combat pets, emotes, flairs, and more.

Minecraft Dungeons: How to unlock each cape

The revised design of the hero cape, with the original now being called the red royal cape (Image via Mojang)

Of the total group of capes, some are no longer obtainable or have not been earnable from the beginning. However, some members of the Minecraft Dungeons community have found ways to reintroduce these cape cosmetics through the use of mods or other tools.

In the current version of Minecraft Dungeons if a player is just beginning to collect capes, only four capes are obtainable, with that number increasing to seven when the Cloudy Climb Seasonal Adventure releases along with its Adventure Pass rewards.

Below, Minecraft Dungeons players can find a list of each cape currently in the game, obtainable or otherwise. This list is complemented by the cape's flavor text and the requirements to unlock and equip it:

Cape Name Flavor Text How to Unlock Hero Cape A cape fit for heroes who are brave enough to face off against the Arch-Illager Included in Minecraft Dungeons' Hero Edition, Hero Pass, Ultimate Edition, and Ultimate DLC bundle. The Hero Edition and Hero Pass are being phased out, so the cape will soon only be available via Ultimate Edition and its DLC upgrade bundle. Red Royal Cape The old design of the hero cape. No longer obtainable in vanilla Minecraft Dungeons. Hammer Cape This cape is the mark of blacksmiths and soldiers. Not obtainable in vanilla Minecraft Dungeons. Iron Golem Cape The iron golem cape, made to honor the mighty protectors of villagers, now belongs to you. Not obtainable in vanilla Minecraft Dungeons. Sinister Cape Old and torn, this cape struggles to keep up with the wind. Awarded by the game developers for passing the 10 million player milestone. Mystery Cape While no one can decipher its cryptic message, the mystery cape seems made for you. Not obtainable in vanilla Minecraft Dungeons. Phantom Cape No need to panic, you're not sleep-deprived and seeing Phantoms! This phantom cape is all real and yours. Awarded to players who participated in 2021's Spookier Fall event. Birthday Cape This confectionary-inspired cape will make anyone the hero of the party! Awarded to players who participated in Minecraft Dungeons' First Anniversary Event. Downpour Cape A stormcloud in cape form. Obtained as a Seasonal Adventure reward during the Cloudy Climb season. Prism Cape A black cape with a white stripe that hits a triangle and splits into a rainbow. Obtained as a Seasonal Adventure reward during the Cloudy Climb season. Cloudy Climb Cape The signature cape of the Cloudy Climb season (Season 1) Obtained as a Seasonal Adventure reward during the Cloudy Climb season.

Capes have existed in Minecraft Dungeons since its beta, with the initial group of capes in the game files being the iron golem, hammer, sinister, and red royal capes. A slow drip of capes was released over time and in October of 2021, the Cloudly Climb capes were alluded to for the first time.

It isn't yet clear as to how these capes will be obtainable during the Cloudy Climb season, but many members of the Minecraft Dungeons community have speculated that the rewards will be tied to the new Adventure Pass.

Operating similar to a Battle Pass, made popular in other games such as Fortnite, the Adventure Pass will see heroes in Minecraft Dungeons completing challenges both standard and time-restricted to accrue Adventure Points. These points will level up the tiers of the Adventure Pass and unlock rewards along the way like capes, but also cosmetics such as non-combat pets, emotes, flairs, and more.

