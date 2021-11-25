How to use emotes in Minecraft Dungeons

Now obtainable as a seasonal reward in Minecraft Dungeons, emotes are interesting animations that can be performed by the player.

What's interesting about emotes in Minecraft Dungeons is that they operate somewhat differently than they would in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition platforms. Instead of being accessed through a communication menu, emotes are equipped in the cosmetic menu of a player's inventory alongside things like capes, flairs, and pets.

Once the emotes are equipped, all a hero needs to do is go idle for a short amount of time and their character will perform the emote during their downtime. So essentially, you perform emotes by equipping them and doing nothing for a short while!

Minecraft Dungeons: Current earnable emotes

Emotes are primarily available in Seasonal Adventures, and Cloudy Climb will be the first of these adventures when it releases in December (Image via Mojang)

When the first Seasonal Adventure known as Cloudy Climb releases on December 14, players will be able to earn a plethora of new rewards for completing objectives from season to season. Among these are emotes, and there are currently a total of six emotes that will be obtainable during Cloudy Climb with more likely to be released in the foreseeable future. Cloudy Climb is only the first season of adventures in Minecraft Dungeons, so heroes should prep for more on the way.

At the moment, players can find a breakdown of each emote obtainable as a Cloudy Climb reward in Minecraft Dungeons below:

Hero Pose - The hero holds their weapon up to the sky in heroic fashion.

- The hero holds their weapon up to the sky in heroic fashion. The Enderman - The hero pretends to stack blocks in a similar way to an enderman.

- The hero pretends to stack blocks in a similar way to an enderman. Ironic Dance - The hero performs an "iconic" dance in a tongue-in-cheek fashion.

- The hero performs an "iconic" dance in a tongue-in-cheek fashion. Stylish Spins - The hero spins around with their dance moves.

- The hero spins around with their dance moves. Dramatic Fall - The hero falls over in an overdramatic fashion.

- The hero falls over in an overdramatic fashion. Workout - The hero breaks out into a high-energy exercise routine.

- The hero breaks out into a high-energy exercise routine. Axolotl - The player emulates Minecraft's axolotls, swimming fluidly on the ground.

It's not yet immediately clear as to where exactly these rewards will be placed in the new Seasonal Adventure tiers, as this format operates similar to the popular Battle Pass model, but they will likely be spaced apart from each other considerably.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Minecraft Dungeons heroes will have to wait and see when Cloudy Climb kicks off in earnest on December 14. There's plenty to do and accomplish with this new challenge and reward system, and heroes will likely have their hands full.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi