New skins and capes revealed for Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb

Minecraft Dungeons' first seasonal adventure has officially been announced. Cloudy Climb has been given a start date, December 14, new looks at cosmetics and so much more. The cosmetics are one of the best features announced for the seasonal adventure as many players love equipping different cosmetics to their avatar.

There are no literal advantages to having them, but players look forward to having them anyway. Several new skins and capes, two of the most popular cosmetics, have been announced for Cloudy Climb. Here's what players can look forward to.

Skins and capes coming in the Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb seasonal adventure

The following were announced as skins for the premium Adventure Pass:

Ornithologist skin

Pride skin

Seasons Cape

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame



Watch our introduction to Seasonal Adventures to learn even more, and tell us what you’re most excited about?



↣ redsto.ne/season-1 ↢ On Dec 14, the sky is no longer the limit as #CloudyClimb brings new rewards, new challenges, and new ways to prove your towering might!Watch our introduction to Seasonal Adventures to learn even more, and tell us what you’re most excited about? On Dec 14, the sky is no longer the limit as #CloudyClimb brings new rewards, new challenges, and new ways to prove your towering might!Watch our introduction to Seasonal Adventures to learn even more, and tell us what you’re most excited about?↣ redsto.ne/season-1 ↢ https://t.co/ew89MakpnW

There will more likely than not be several other skins and capes added, but these are the ones announced so far. The Cloudy Climb seasonal adventure looks pretty vast, so there's undoubtedly going to be several cosmetics available for the free and premium side of the Adventure Pass.

Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb will give several types of rewards. Image via Mojang

These can be equipped in the inventory section for Minecraft Dungeons players who own them. The following emotes, pets and flairs will also be available:

Ironic Dance emote

Stylish Spins emote

Axolotl emote

Healing Wind flair

Confetti flair

Sunbeam flair

Toucan pet

Spotted Pig pet

Baby Squid pet

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame We’re bringing you a shiny new selection of skins to unlock in #CloudyClimb … there might even be a familiar face or two to choose from! #Mobbo We’re bringing you a shiny new selection of skins to unlock in #CloudyClimb… there might even be a familiar face or two to choose from! #Mobbo https://t.co/sFPZM7MzFy

Minecraft Dungeons is introducing weekly challenges to earn Adventure Points and work towards unlocking exclusive rewards through an all-new progression system, much like Fortnite and other seasonal based games.

Each season that comes around will feature different rewards and missions, including skins and capes. It will be worthwhile for players to get the Adventure Pass each season, as they will likely feature exclusive rewards that won't be available otherwise and they'll likely not return later.

They will also be introducing a new location called The Tower. It will have new characters and new mobs, as well as items and loot inside it. The Cloudy Climb seasonal adventure will begin on December 14.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Rohit Mishra