Minecraft Dungeons new update release date, time, confirmed rewards, and more

Minecraft Dungeons is going to become a seasonal game very soon. Like many other titles, it will adopt a seasonal model in which challenges, items, rewards, and other aspects will be available or featured during a short period.

The first season in Minecraft Dungeons will be titled Cloudy Climb, and there will be a new location, new challenges, new rewards, and more.

Minecraft Dungeons update: Cloudy Climb date, features, and more

The Cloudy Climb update will be released on December 14, meaning it is just over a week away. Once complete, players will likely be able to hop in and begin trying out the new season right away.

The time is unclear, but the update will possibly release at midnight local time.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame



Watch our introduction to Seasonal Adventures to learn even more, and tell us what you’re most excited about?



↣ redsto.ne/season-1 ↢ On Dec 14, the sky is no longer the limit as #CloudyClimb brings new rewards, new challenges, and new ways to prove your towering might!Watch our introduction to Seasonal Adventures to learn even more, and tell us what you’re most excited about? On Dec 14, the sky is no longer the limit as #CloudyClimb brings new rewards, new challenges, and new ways to prove your towering might!Watch our introduction to Seasonal Adventures to learn even more, and tell us what you’re most excited about?↣ redsto.ne/season-1 ↢ https://t.co/ew89MakpnW

Minecraft Dungeons' first season will feature tons of rewards, but not all of them are free for all gamers. There will be a premium section of the Adventure Pass, and those who purchase it can earn additional, exclusive items, including emotes, flairs, capes, pets, and skins.

New pets will be awarded throughout the season (Image via Mojang)

So far, these rewards have been officially announced for the Cloudy Climb update:

Ornithologist skin

Pride skin

Seasons Cape

Ironic Dance emote

Stylish Spins emote

Axolotl emote

Healing Wind flair

Confetti flair

Sunbeam flair

Toucan pet

Spotted Pig pet

Baby Squid pet

More rewards will likely be part of the season, but these have been announced ahead of time. The featured location for this update will be the Tower.

Mojang had this to say about it:

"Prove your worth by climbing the Tower—a mysterious and replayable structure that puts your skill to the test through several floors of challenging content. Are you strong enough to reach the top?"

Surviving battles and climbing higher will reward users with new cosmetic items, including pets, emotes, flairs, and more. Each tower level looks to give players challenging battles that should be pretty difficult for most of them.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame



Dive deeper into



↣ redsto.ne/tower-scour ↢ The stakes are high and so is the Tower! With unflinching mobs, mysterious new inhabitants, and an everchanging Tower, will you be able to reach the top?Dive deeper into #CloudyClimb here: The stakes are high and so is the Tower! With unflinching mobs, mysterious new inhabitants, and an everchanging Tower, will you be able to reach the top?Dive deeper into #CloudyClimb here:↣ redsto.ne/tower-scour ↢ https://t.co/qUpbIhyzlz

Also Read Article Continues below

Not much else is known about the Cloudy Climb update, but Minecraft Dungeons players only need to wait eight more days to find out everything that's in store for them.

Edited by Ravi Iyer