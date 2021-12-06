When is Minecraft Dungeons' next update releasing? Release date and time for all regions

Minecraft Dungeons, the popular hack-and-slash RPG spinoff from Mojang's smash hit blockbuilding game, is getting a substantial content update on 14 December 2021 in the form of Seasonal Adventures beginning with the first season, Cloudy Climb.

Upon its worldwide release in a little over one week, Minecraft Dungeons will be met with the new Seasonal Adventures format. This format will allow heroes to collect Adventure Points and level up a Battle-Pass-like Adventure Pass to unlock tiers and receive different rewards for their efforts. Each Seasonal Adventure will come with its own theme, and the first release slated is known as Cloudy Climb.

What can players expect from Cloudy Climb in Minecraft Dungeons?

Players will be able to confront a new location known as the Tower, filled with more than enough hostile mobs (Image via Mojang)

In addition to new challenges and rewards via the Adventure Pass, Minecraft Dungeons players will also gain access to a brand-new location known as the Tower. This area provides over 30 floors of hack-and-slash mayhem, allowing players to earn cosmetics such as flairs and pets similar to the Adventure Pass. New mobs have also been revealed by the developers, including one known as the Powersmith.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Tower is its replayability. According to a stream during Minecraft LIVE 2021, the Tower's layout will change over time and refresh, providing Minecraft Dungeons heroes with a new experience to avoid traversing the Tower and encountering stale gameplay.

It is currently unclear as to when the Tower will be unlocked for players when the update releases, but it will be accessible from the map table in a hero's camp and its marker will be located near the Squid Coast.

Heroes will have plenty to do in Minecraft Dungeons' newest Seasonal Adventure when Cloudy Climb releases on December 14. A huge assortment of cosmetics have been announced for players who make their way through the Adventure Pass. New challenges will bring players to familiar areas while also giving them opportunities to battle through new locations such as the Tower. One of the best parts about Cloudy Climb is that it's merely the tip of the iceberg for Seasonal Adventures in Minecraft Dungeons.

It's unclear how long Cloudy Climb will remain active before the next Seasonal Adventure is announced, but it goes without saying that Minecraft Dungeons' community will be ready for the next step.

