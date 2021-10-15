5 best Minecraft Dungeons builds (2021) 

Minecraft Dungeons has a plethora of new features in the game. There are a lot of unique weapons, armor, artifacts, and enchantments players can use.

These combinations can be used to create builds with unique strengths and weaknesses. Each one can be useful in a different scenario.

Here are some of the best of 2021.

5 ideal Minecraft Dungeons builds

5) Soul Reaper

In this build, the Soul Knife and Soul Scythe are melee weapons while the Soul Robe is an armor type. Other weapons include the Soul Crossbow and Soul Bow.

Coupled with that, these artifacts will be available: Lightning Rod, Harvester, Corrupted Beacon, Torment Quiver and Soul Healer.

This build is useful for collecting souls in Minecraft Dungeons .

4) Speedy Assassin

In this Minecraft Dungeons build, Daggers and Sickles are the melee weapons. The robe is made of embers while the armor is comprised of spiders. Coupled with that, a rapid crossbow and auto crossbow serve as the ranged weapons.

Shock Powder and Boots of Swiftness are among the artifacts found by the player that can really boost speed.

This build is designed to enhance speed and lethality. The players will be able to swiftly take out enemies with this build.

3. Master Archer

In this build, the melee weapons can be anything that has the Chains enchantment, which is ideal for daggers. Evocation and Frost Bite will serve as the robe and armor respectively.

For this build, several ranged weapons will be available. This includes the scatter crossbow and feral soul crossbow.

This build will help players become more versatile, allowing them to attack from a distance and stay safe.

2) Healing

This build involves any melee weapon imbued with the Healing enchantment. Mystery armor should be employed for defense while Sabrewing should serve as the ranged weapon.

These items will also be available: Totem of Regeneration, Love Medallion and Shielding Totem.

A totem of regeneration, one of the most useful items in the game. (Image via Mojang)

This build is great for survival and preserving health. With these attributes, it can be classified as a strong defensive build.

1) Warrior Tank Build

This build involves claymore, hammers, and gadgets as its melee weapons. The armor should be of the mercenaries. The ranged weapons will do best as heavy crossbows.

Shock Powder, Death Cap Mushroom, Wind Horn, Flame Quiver and Boots of Swiftness will also be useful in this build.

This build is designed to absorb damage and reflect it back on the enemy, making it a strong offensive option.

Minecraft Dungeons allows creativity and ingenuity through various builds. Players are encouraged to try out the various options listed above.

