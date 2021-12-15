5 best Minecraft Dungeons gears for new players

Gear in Minecraft Dungeons is basically anything that is equippable and enchantable. Armor and weapons of both kinds are all considered gear and they are all useful towards the level players are playing.

They each have different uses and can be beneficial in many different ways. Here is the best gear that beginners should target in Minecraft Dungeons.

Best beginner gear for Minecraft Dungeons players

5) Mercenary Armor

Mercenary Armor has stat boosting effects on both offense and defense, with a massive 35% damage reduction. It also has a 20% boost in weapon damage for players and their allies nearby. It's a really good piece of armor for anyone, even veterans of the game. It doesn't have any special abilities, but the Mercenary Armor is simple and great for beginners.

4) Daggers

Daggers are one of the best weapons to use in speed-centric builds, which are very useful when trying to learn the game. Going fast is also benficial to veterans, but they're usually able to do other things. Being able to move quickly and attack quickly is a huge benefit early on, so beginners can use daggers when they find them.

Daggers are a very useful weapon (Image via Mojang)

3) Plate Armor

Plate Armor is a bit more challenging to come by, but it can negate enemy attacks. It gives players extra health (118), 35% damage reduction and 100% longer roll cooldown. It's one of the best defensive armor sets in the game and for beginners, it will be extremely helpful.

2) Heavy Crossbow

Ranged attacking is really useful in Minecraft Dungeons, so the best ranged weapons are very good for the game. Beginners should use them to practice and get skilled with them because of that fact. The Heavy Crossbow is good for attacking, so it's a useful weapon overall. Holding down the button will also fire continuously, making it better than other crossbows.

Heavy Crossbow is probably the best ranged weapon (Image via Mojang)

1) Soul Knife

Collecting souls is an important task for players in Minecraft Dungeons. Having a weapon that doubles the collection each time is very beneficial to give beginners a leg up. There's a tradeoff for low speed, but it's probably worth it to lose a little bit of speed for the added soul collection.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these is the best gear in Minecraft Dungeons?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider