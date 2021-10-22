5 best Minecraft Dungeons armor for beginners

There are a lot of different armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons. Minecraft offers leather, chain, gold, iron, diamond, and Netherite, but there are so many other options in Minecraft Dungeons. The game has a much more expansive catalog when it comes to mobs, weapons, and especially armor.

Armor can be used to help Minecraft Dungeons players, but the benefits offered go well beyond the traditional protection that armor typically offers. There are tons of great armor sets that can be used for different levels and when trying to accomplish different objectives. Here are the best ones that beginners should look for.

5 armor choices for new Minecraft Dungeons players

5) Mercenary Armor

Mercenary armor is a strong choice for beginners (Image via Mojang)

Mercenary Armor has stat boosting effects for both offense and defense, with a tremendous 35% damage reduction as well as a 20% boost in weapon damage for players and their allies that are nearby. This makes it a great armor in general, not just for early game. It does lack any special effects, but the Mercenary Armor is simple and straight to the point, and that point is keeping players safe.

4) Evocation Robe

Conversely, the Evocation Robe prioritizes the effects more than just standard protection. Rather than boosting defensive statistics for the player, it will increase the speed of players and allies, which can be a difference maker when facing a tough level. It also provides more value by reducing the artifact cooldown time.

3) Hunter's Armor

🎃Quentin🎃Team Co-Blocks Studios  @coblocks Hunter's armor is joining the rest of the Minecraft Dungeons Armor Addon soon! Hunter's armor is joining the rest of the Minecraft Dungeons Armor Addon soon! https://t.co/7Aj9RRguG5

Hunter's Armor can be found in Creeper Woods, making it easy to find early on. This is great for ranged players, as it increases damage and also increases arrows per bundle. It's not as useful for melee attackers, but is an optimal choice for ranged players in Minecraft Dungeons.

2) Reinforced Mail

Reinforced Mail is one of the strongest early game armor sets (Image via Mojang)

This one takes a little bit longer to get than the others, but it's still pretty strong for beginners in the early game. It has a 30% chance to completely negate enemy attacks, meaning players can withstand a lot more attacks from mobs.

1) Plate Armor

Plate Armor is one of the best armor for beginners to find (Image via Mojang)

This armor is a bit more difficult to come by, but can also negate enemy attacks. It also has extra health (118), 35% damage reduction and 100% longer roll cooldown. It's arguably the best defensive armor set for beginners and will be extremely helpful across the early game.

