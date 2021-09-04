Top 5 Minecraft Dungeons mobs players want to see in Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off of Minecraft, which Mojang Studios released on 26 May 2020. Many players get confused between Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft because they share nearly the same title.

However, Minecraft Dungeons is an action-adventure role-playing video game that looks very different from the normal Minecraft. Players cannot mine or build in it, and it can only be played from an isometric perspective.

Minecraft Dungeons mobs that players want in Minecraft

5) Skeleton vanguard

Skeletons in Minecraft have been the same since the release of the game. A new variant of the skeleton inspired by the skeleton vanguard would be a great addition to Minecraft. The skeleton vanguard is hostile, but instead of shooting arrows, it attacks the player using a glaive.

4) Wretched Wraith

Wretched Wraith is a boss mob found within the Grand Chamber of the Lone Fortress in the Creeping Winter DLC of Minecraft Dungeons. It is hostile and has four different attacking methods: basic attack, ghostfire, raw projectile attack and vulnerable stun.

3) Redstone cube

The Minecraft Dungeon has three redstone-themed mobs, one of which is a redstone cube. It is hostile and spawned by redstone monstrosity during its boss battle. It looks like a block of redstone with small stone blotches and has orange-yellow eyes.

2) Necromancer

Necromancer is a strong hostile mob, and like skeletons, it is also undead. It looks like a skeleton wearing a purple robe and holds a staff in its hand. It uses that staff to summon zombies that may or may not be armed. Necromancers can also fire laser orbs from their staff that deal a lot of damage.

1) Redstone monstrocity

This is another redstone-themed mob that can be found in the Fiery Forge summoned by Arch-Illager. For those unaware, Arch-Illager is the leader of the Illagers Empire in Minecraft Dungeons. The redstone monstrosity attacks the player in three different ways: Slam attack, split and strong attack.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

