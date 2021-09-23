Minecraft Dungeons now officially released on Steam: Price, system requirements and more revealed

A few months ago, Mojang celebrated the anniversary of Minecraft Dungeons. Since its release, the action-packed RPG based on the Minecraft universe has turned out to be a huge success.

Minecraft Dungeons was Mojang's attempt at expanding the Minecraft franchise to other video game genres. Anyways, it became a sensational success for the Swedish video game developer. Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler featuring a similar vibe to its elder brother, Minecraft.

Despite its great success, Minecraft Dungeons wasn't available on Steam. This might actually be surprising to some players because it gained so much popularity without being on Steam. Nonetheless, Minecraft Dungeons has now finally released on Steam.

Minecraft Dungeons is now available on Steam

Last month, Mojang announced the official date for Minecraft Dungeons' arrival on Steam. Today, September 22, Minecraft Dungeon has been officially released on Steam, the largest platform for purchasing games online.

In Minecraft Dungeons, players go on a journey to pursue Archie, the Arch-illager, corrupted by the Orb of Dominance. Archie commands all the illagers and wages war against villagers and players. Players can enjoy Minecraft Dungeons solo as well as with friends in a group of four.

Pricing

On Steam, players can either choose to buy the standard Minecraft Dungeons or Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition. As on the official Mojang website, Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition features all the available DLCs:

Jungle Awakens,

Creeping Winter,

Howling Peaks,

Flames of the Nether,

Hidden Depths, and

Echoing void.

Along with DLCs, players will also receive over 200 soundtracks and featured digital artworks as Digital Bonus Content for buying the Ultimate Edition on Steam. Players can buy Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition for $39.99 and standard Edition for $19.99.

Players who are not interested in buying the Ultimate Edition, but want to try a specific DLC, can buy a Minecraft Dungeons DLC for $6.

System requirements

Players can check the minimum and recommended system requirements for playing Minecraft Dungeons from here:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 or higher

Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Memory: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB needed

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 or higher

Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Memory: 8 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

With Minecraft Dungeons' addition to Steam, players will hopefully get to play this fantastic Minecraft-themed RPG on their Steam Decks.

