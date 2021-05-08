Minecraft Dungeons: Everything players need to know about the game in 2021

Minecraft Dungeons is an action-adventure game inspired by dungeon crawlers. This game was originally inspired by Nintendo 3DS games and was created to be played on this device. However, Minecraft Dungeons expanded its reign to include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Playstation 4.

Minecraft Dungeons is a multiplayer or single-player game. Up to 4 players can play and complete quests together. Dungeons edition offers multiple quests, an end goal, and an overarching enemy called the Arch-Illager.

Many players are interested in Minecraft Dungeons, especially since it was only released last year. Here is everything players need to know about Minecraft Dungeons in 2021.

Everything players need to know about Minecraft Dungeons

Standard Game

Dungeons cover illustration (Image via primagames)

This game is not like any other Minecraft game ever before. In Dungeons, players are not able to craft or mine blocks like they would in regular Minecraft. This is a completely separate game that focuses on quests and action fighting. Its a standard dungeon crawler type game.

Gameplay

Dungeons gameplay (Image via shacknews)

When the player starts playing Dungeons, they'll start receiving missions and tasks to complete. There's a lot of guidance for players just starting off. There are often messages at the top of the screen informing the player of what they must do to complete their current quest.

Each mission the player goes on is replayable on varying levels of difficulty. This means that if a player completes all their missions and quests in easy mode the first time they play through, they have the opportunity to go back and replay the entire game on a harder difficulty.

Each mission offers different loot rewards that can be found along the way and after each mission is completed. There are also standard Minecraft mobs to battle, such as creepers.

While players don't have the ability to craft or mine in this game, they still are able to enchant their armor and weapons. Players pick up weapons and armor in loot chests found all around the game. There's a very different enchantment system in Dungeons than in regular Minecraft, but players are still able to level up their armor and weapons to fight mobs.

DLCs and Memberships

Flames of the Nether DLC (Image via Minecraft)

Dungeons has a multitude of memberships, DLC, and general game purchasing options. The standard Dungeons version of the game is the cheapest, and has the least amount of features. This game costs $19.99 USD.

The Hero Edition of the game is the version of Dungeons with additional content. This version of Dungeons costs $29.99 USD. This version of Dungeons includes the game, 2 player skin packs, a baby chicken companion, a hero cape, and access to two DLC packs called the Jungle Awakening and the Creeping Winter packs.

There's also a Hero Pass available to players who only have the standard Dungeons game. This pass acts as an add-on and will add additional Hero's Edition content to the standard Dungeons game. This pass costs $9.99 USD.

Another Minecraft Dungeons add-on is the Season Pass. The Season Pass gives players access to two DLCs called Howling Peaks and Flames of the Nether, and two extra upcoming DLCs called the Ocean and the End. The Season Pass costs $19.99 USD.

The Season Pass also includes six extra skins and two extra pets. The Season Pass is the only way to access DLC content.

What are DLCs?

Jungle Awakening DLC (Image via nintendo)

For those players who don't know, DLCs are add-ons to Minecraft. These add-ons provide players with new maps to explore, new quests and missions, and new storylines. Some DLCs are paid, while others are free.

DLCs are optional game expansions. These can be added to the standard Minecraft Dungeons Edition. DLCs are great for games as they provide new changes, characters, updated maps and content for players to explore.

