5 best Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts

What are Artifacts?

Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts are imperative to a player's survival in the Dungeons.

Artifacts are special abilities that are used to assist dungeon-crawling. They provide temporary bonuses such as:

Healing

Pet Summon

Enhance

Attack

Players can equip three Artifacts simultaneously, and each has its own cooldown period. So players must choose wisely.

This list details the five best Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts.

Shown: "Golem Kit" Pet Summon

5 best Minecraft dungeons artefacts

#5 - Ghost Cloak

The Ghost Cloak is perfect for players who like to live on the edge.

With the Ghost Cloak you are turned invisible and given a speed boost for a short period of time, so if one is trapped in a corner, this will help run through the mobs. This will cause a little damage but nothing compared to what it would've been. The Ghost Cloak is a great escape plan.

It has a cooldown of six seconds.

Shown: Ghost Cloak Stats (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

#4 - Soul Healer

This one is for the healer mains. Soul Healer allows players to trade Souls to heal your most injured ally.

Healing is significant for Boss fights because they can take a while. If timed correctly, the Soul Healer can be a life-saving tool.

The Soul Healer only has a cooldown of one second. However, it requires Souls.

Shown: Soul Healer Stats (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

#3 - Love Medallion

The Love Medallion turns hostile mobs friendly, and they will begin to attack the other hostile mobs.

The Medallion lasts for 10 seconds which then the allied mobs will disappear.

The Love Medallion has a sizable cooldown at 30 seconds.

Shown: Love Medallion Stats (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

#2 - Iron Hide Amulet

If the player is choosing to play tank-style, they should most definitely choose the Iron Hide Amulet. This is specifically useful in Boss fights, where extra survivability is essential.

The Iron Hide Amulet has a cooldown of 25, which is sufficient for Boss fights

Shown: Iron Hide Amulet Stats (Image via Minecraft Dungeons)

#1 - Corrupted Beacon

This is by far the most powerful Minecraft Dungeon Artifact. The Corrupted Beacon disintegrates everything in its path dealing 73 damage per second, provided the player can feed it, souls. The damage and length is determined by how many souls the player has acquired.

It will most likely kill anything in its path.