Top 5 bugs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.19 version

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19 was released on June 7, 2022, and it introduced a host of new features, including mangrove swamp biomes, new mobs, and the ability to work with new mud blocks. However, as with every update introduced to the game, there are a few bugs worth noting.

Although most of the bugs in The Wild Update are frustrating or problematic, a few are actually quite beneficial to players. These bugs will likely get fixed in future Minecraft updates, but they are currently unresolved, according to Mojang's official bug tracker.

Fun and helpful Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19 bugs

1) Dead coral/Coral fans holding mobs

A zombie being kept at bay via a dead coral fan (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20.23's preview, coral fans appear to unintentionally be acting as full blocks. When placed in a small enough space, mobs are incapable of walking through the coral fans/dead coral fans. While this is certainly not working as intended, players can use this to their advantage to protect their assets.

With a low enough wall and a handful of coral fans, players should be able to keep hostile foes at bay, protecting themselves and any innocent villagers that may be in the area.

2) Foxes equipping armor

A recent bug has allowed foxes to protect themselves using armor (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft is operating as intended, foxes can be given items to carry as well as pick up loose items in the environment. Strangely enough, in Bedrock's 1.19.50.22 preview, foxes have another response when picking up pieces of armor. Instead of carrying armor pieces in their mouths, foxes will equip the pieces of gear instead.

Players won't be able to see the armor equipped on the mob itself, but the foxes will resultingly take reduced damage from most attacks due to the armor being equipped.

3) Climbing scaffolding without being inside the block

A Bedrock scaffolding bug allows players to climb it from certain sides without stepping inside (Image via Mojang)

Traditionally, scaffolding in Minecraft is climbed when players step inside the block and hold the jump button. However, a recent bug has emerged in the 1.19.50.22 preview where players can climb scaffolding without stepping inside the block itself. Only the north and west faces of the block can be scaled this way, but it's still an interesting bug regardless.

Since scaffolding is helpful when constructing large-scale build projects, this little bug offers a lot of utility, especially when multiple players need to climb the scaffolding at once.

4) Firework rockets and powder snow

Apparently, powder snow isn't only slowing players down in the recent Minecraft preview (Image via Mojang)

Powder snow in Minecraft is known to slow down plenty of entities due to its thickness, but it appears to be slowing down unexpected objects as well in the 1.19.50.22 preview. According to Mojang's bug reports, Minecraft players have stated that firework rockets fired from inside the blocks are heavily slowed down even when they exit the powder snow block.

This can be achieved by hand or through the use of a crossbow. Although it may not initially seem like a helpful bug, it could theoretically help save a player by giving them time to outmaneuver an incoming firework rocket.

5) Dirt changes to grass underwater

An unusual bug is changing dirt blocks to grass when submerged underwater (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

If players are looking for a quick way to collect some extra grass blocks, the 1.19.0.30 beta appears to have a solution with a strange bug. Players have reported that dirt blocks placed underwater in low light have a particularly odd capability.

When the light level is at three or less, dirt submerged underwater in contact with a glass block will grow grass when the water is removed. Conversely, once the water is placed once again, the grass blocks will transform back into dirt blocks.

Minecraft players should be able to use this trick to harvest dirt or grass blocks. This should serve as a reliable alternative to placing dirt blocks and waiting for them to become grass blocks naturally.

