Top 5 uses of scaffolding in Minecraft

Scaffolding is a Minecraft block that players can stack and climb. It is constructed out of bamboo and string and can be very helpful for players who need to scale heights.

Even though scaffolding has a clear use in the game, players can still get creative with the block. However, they'll need to consider some of the block's constraints.

For example, if scaffolding is built outward horizontally, the sixth block from the base of support will be affected by gravity and begin to fall.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Best ways players can use scaffolding in Minecraft

5) Fuel

Scaffolding can be used as fuel for blocks like furnaces (Image via ilmango/YouTube)

Scaffolding can be used to fuel furnaces in Minecraft. In Java Edition, each block of scaffolding will smelt a total of two items before being expended. However, in Bedrock Edition, one block of scaffolding will smelt a total of six items.

This makes scaffolding a more viable smelting option in Bedrock Edition. However, players should ensure they have enough of the block available in order to continuously smelt items as desired.

4) Walkways

A player-made scaffolding walkway supported by flowing water (Image via u/nananashi3/Reddit)

Scaffolding can be used as a walkway in Minecraft, although solid blocks may provide better utility in this regard. However, when utilized by a knowledgeable builder, it can be just as efficient as solid blocks.

Some players may not have any solid blocks available. Meanwhile, others may want to use scaffolding for aesthetic purposes due to their jungle wood appearance.

Regardless, as long as players are mindful of gravity's effects on scaffolding, they should have no issues using chained scaffolding to walk across.

3) Crossing Lava

Java Edition scaffolding can reside in lava for a short time, allowing safe passage (Image via Mojang)

Scaffolding can be placed inside lava in Minecraft: Java Edition. This provides players with the ability to cross the lava safely if they don't have solid blocks or are unwilling to use them.

However, it's important to note that scaffolding is susceptible to lava and will disintegrate from the heat in a short amount of time. Though this may seem problematic, quick-thinking players can utilize scaffolding in Java Edition to cross a body of lava quickly in tense situations.

Players will lose their scaffolding, but it may end up saving them from a lava-induced death.

2) Traps

Scaffolding's mechanics allow for it to be used in drop traps (Image via Slogo/YouTube)

Scaffolding makes for excellent traps in Minecraft since it can only be built outward from its base column for a set distance.

Players can create traps using dangerous materials like lava, TNT, or other hazardous blocks that are contained by scaffolding. They can then break the base column by disintegrating the bottom-most block.

Doing so will cause the rest of the scaffolding to collapse, causing the hazardous material to fall from above. This trap is admittedly difficult to hide, but creative Minecraft players have managed to conceal it using solid blocks or redstone mechanics.

Pistons can even be utilized to remotely break the support column, creating a trap that can be activated at a distance or when triggered.

1) Climbing

Scaffolding is primarily used for climbing tall structures (Image via Mojang)

Climbing sizable heights is scaffolding's primary use in Minecraft. When building a tall structure in Survival Mode, one bad step can cause a player to fall to their death. However, with scaffolding, players can create a safer base of climbable blocks around their tall structure.

No ladders or elevators are needed, as scaffolding blocks can be climbed upwards and downwards with the jump and sneak buttons.

Sometimes, players even keep scaffolding blocks as part of their building's decoration. Creating a "work in progress" look is easily achievable with scaffolding as they mirror scaffolding used in real-world architecture.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh