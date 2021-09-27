Lava is a fiery block in Minecraft, which players can find in the Nether and in the lower levels of the Overworld. Lava will burn any unlucky player who comes into contact with it. With a damage rate of four inflicted damage every half second, lava can be especially difficult to survive if a Minecraft player falls into a pool of it.

There are still some ways to survive lava in Minecraft. There are steps that players can take to prevent themselves from encountering lava in the first place, as well as others to help them survive it if they do. Not sure how to survive lava in Minecraft? Here’s our list of the top five ways to do just that.

Top 5 ways to survive lava in Minecraft

5) Stay alert

An image of lava flowing in a Nether fortress in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can often see and hear lava before they reach the block itself. Small lava particles will pop out and over the sides of lava blocks. Lava also makes a popping sound. These signs can act as a warning to the players who see and hear them.

4) Be proactive

An image of lava in the lower levels of Minecraft's Overworld. Image via Minecraft.

If you’re near some lava and you think you’re going to fall in, be proactive and use a water bucket. Water will turn the lava into obsidian or cobblestone blocks, which players will find to be much safer.

3) Don’t dig straight down

An image of a lake of lava in the depths of Minecraft's Overworld. (Image via Minecraft)

There’s a reason that this is such a common piece of advice. Minecraft players who dig straight down risk falling into one of Minecraft’s many lava pools, so it's best to avoid doing so.

2) Fire resistance

An image of a lava lake in Minecraft's Nether. (Image via Minecraft)

Players who have the Fire Resistance status effect are able to swim in lava without taking any damage. This effect can be acquired through Potions of Fire Resistance or through enchanted armor can be especially useful in Minecraft’s Nether, whose lakes of lava pose an ever-present threat.

1) Use water

An image of lava flowing down into a lava lake in Minecraft's Nether. (Image via Minecraft)

Players who have fallen into lava can still survive by placing water directly above themselves. This will extinguish the player if they’ve caught on fire. If the player is still in the lava, the water should also turn some of the surrounding lava into obsidian and cobblestone.

However, players cannot directly place water in the Nether. Instead, they will have to place water in a cauldron and use it to prevent fire damage.

