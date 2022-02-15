What are the different types of furnaces in Minecraft?

Furnace is an essential block in Minecraft that helps players smelt various items however, it is not the only one. There are two other types of blocks that are present in the game which are much better for smelting items.

Smelting is an important and extensive part of the game where players burn and convert items. Since the very beginning of the game, players need to smelt iron and cook other food items to survive.

Later on, they can smelt sand to get glass, ancient debris to get netherite scraps etc. However, if players explore villages or the crafting book, they may find other types of tools for smelting as well.

Different types of furnaces in Minecraft

1) Normal Furnace

Most common block used to smelt any item (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most common type of smelting block in the game. Most of the players use this while playing a normal survival game. This can be crafted with the help of eight cobblestone blocks.

It can smelt both food and other items as well like ores, and raw materials. It takes about 10 seconds to smelt anything, though the longevity of the burning process depends on the fuel used.

2) Blast Furnace

Particularly used to smelt ores, raw materials etc. (Image via Minecraft)

This is the second type of block that is used to smelt items in the game. Normally, these can be found in an armorer's job site in a village. These can also be crafted with five iron ingots, one normal furnace, and three smooth stones.

These are special because they can only smelt ores, other raw materials, and iron tools and armor. These can also smelt items twice as fast, making them an efficient option.

This also acts as a job site block for villagers. Villagers can convert into armorers if they connect themselves to this block.

3) Smoker

Particularly used to any type of food item (Image via Minecraft)

Smoker is the third type of utility block that can be used to smelt. Normally, these blocks can also be found in villages in butcher houses. These can also be crafted with four wood logs and one normal furnace.

These are special because they can only cook various types of food items, though it cannot cook chorus fruit. These also cook food twice as fast as a normal one. They can also be used as a job site for villagers. Villagers can convert into butchers if they connect themselves with the block.

