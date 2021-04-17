What does a blast furnace do in Minecraft?

Blast furnaces are blocks that can smelt a variety of materials in the Minecraft world. These furnaces are similar to the regular furnace in the game but are a larger variant.

Blast furnaces can be found inside an armorer house in a Minecraft village. An armorer house is typically built with cobblestone and has a chimney as well as two torches. Players will be able to find the blast furnace and an armorer inside this house.

Players can also craft a blast furnace in Minecraft. They can do so by placing three pieces of smooth stone, five iron ingots, and one regular furnace on a crafting table.

Blast furnace in Minecraft

What is it used for?

A blast furnace can smelt items at twice the rate of a regular furnace (Image via PC Gamers)

A blast furnace is basically used as a regular furnace. However, it is a bigger and better version of one.

Blast furnaces are used for smelting ores, metals and tools. However, they can smelt these items much faster than regular furnaces.

A blast furnace can smelt items at twice the rate of a regular furnace. As a result, players will be able to smelt double the amount of items for only half the time.

What type of items does it smelt?

A blast furnace can only smelt certain types of ores in Minecraft (Image via Twitter)

Blast furnaces can only smelt ore blocks. This means players will not be able to use this tool for food items. Only a regular furnace can do that.

It is important to note that a blast furnace can only smelt certain types of ores in Minecraft. Iron, gold as well as chainmail tools and armor can be smelted in a blast furnace.

Ancient debris can also be smelted in a blast furnace. This is really helpful as ancient debris is used to create Netherite scraps.

Players use coal as fuel in blast furnaces, similar to a regular furnace. Coal is pretty easy to find. It can be found in caves, ravines, and even in higher elevations of the Minecraft world.